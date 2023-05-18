Walker-St. Amant scrimmage Cayden Jones

Walker's Cayden Jones cuts up the field during Wednesday's scrimmage with St. Amant at Wildcat Stadium.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

WALKER – Coming out of its spring game with St. Amant, the Walker football team has something to build on.

St. Amant scored the only touchdown of the scrimmage during the timed portion as the Wildcats closed out spring drills Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' spring scrimmage with St. Amant.

