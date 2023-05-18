WALKER – Coming out of its spring game with St. Amant, the Walker football team has something to build on.
St. Amant scored the only touchdown of the scrimmage during the timed portion as the Wildcats closed out spring drills Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium.
“A lot of room for improvement,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I do think the defense played pretty well. I think the defense was kind of making them work for it most of the day, and I thought we created some good plays on the defensive side. Offensively, it was a struggle. We had a couple of runs here and there. We did OK. We’ve got to be able to be a little more balanced. I felt like they dominated us up front, and we’ve got to get better there. You can’t win many games if you get beat up front. A lot to work on, but I think you go back in the film and you’ll see one little thing here, and maybe you’ve got some more positives going. We’ll take a look at the film and have a good while to break it down and get better.”
The teams played a 12-minute quarter to close out the scrimmage with Walker punting twice and St. Amant once before the Gators took over at their own 21.
From there, St. Amant drove to the Walker 5 in 10 plays, aided by a facemask penalty and a 29-yard pass. The Gators also got a 4-yard pass on third-and-1 at the Walker 16.
After the Wildcats came up with a sack on second down at the Walker 5, the teams got into a shoving match after the play, resulting in a personal foul on the Wildcats.
On the next play, the Gators connected on a 7-yard touchdown pass.
“There’s times we’ve got to keep our composure,” Mahaffey said. “We didn’t do a good job with that today. That’s something we harp on all the time, but the first time out and guys were excited I guess, but either way, no excuse. We’ve got to be better.”
Both teams punted on their next possessions, and Walker’s CJ McClendon busted an 8-yard run on the final play of the scrimmage.
The Wildcats worked Troy Sylve Jr., Hayden Price and Landon Waguespack at quarterback during the timed portion of the scrimmage.
“Some have experience, but a lot, it’s their first time kind of going out with the ones and doing that, so that had to be something we wanted to take a look at,” Mahaffey said.
Walker lost a fumble on the first play of a 12-play series to open the scrimmage, and McClendon fumbled on the final play of the series.
St. Amant drove to the Walker 21 on its 12-play series before turning the ball over after reaching the play limit.
Walker’s second-team offense was unable to get anything going, but the Wildcats’ Bryson Perkins got an interception.
St. Amant moved to the Walker 34 on its next series, and the Wildcats gave up four sacks on their next series with first-teamers with the highlight coming on a 14-yard run by Cayden Jones.
“We’ve got to do better up front, but (it’s) not all on them,” Mahaffey said. “All the positions that we’ve got, we’ve got room for improvement, so that’s probably our least experienced side of the ball right now, and it kind of showed today, but they’ll keep working. They’ll get better.”
In the goal-line portion of the scrimmage, each team started at the opposing team’s 25-yard line.
Sylve hit Rashad Taylor on a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of Walker’s goal line work, but Taylor was ruled out of bounds on the play. A pass interference call on the Gators moved the ball to the St. Amant 13, but the Wildcats were unable to score as Sylve was later sacked on fourth down.
St. Amant got to the Walker 9 before throwing incomplete to the end zone on its final play of the goal line session.
“I thought they had some good hits out there at times, I thought good pursuit I saw on some plays – a few times where guys were just maybe a little hesitant, and that’s just where the more experience you get, the better that will get,” Mahaffey said of the Walker defensive effort. “I do think defense, especially coming in and learning a new scheme and stuff, I thought the guys looked good.”
Mahaffey said one of the goals heading into the summer is for the Wildcats to find an identity on offense.
“It’s finding what we’re going to be good at offensively, finding out what suits our guys the best, and we’ll take a look at it from there,” he said.
