WALKER – As Walker prepares to close out spring football drills, coach Chad Mahaffey said his team has been looking to accomplish multiple goals over the past few weeks.
“I think like everybody, you just want to see improvement throughout,” Mahaffey said. “You hope that you establish kind of what the practices should look like that will lead to good development (not only) throughout the spring season but throughout the entire season as well. Defensively, obviously they’re learning a new system and so that’s been a key focus … and then you’re always looking to see some young guys or guys maybe that didn’t play a big role last year and seeing who’s showing they’re the kind of guys you can count on for this year.”
The Wildcats will host St. Amant in a scrimmage Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to close out spring practice.
On defense, Walker has a new coordinator in Matt Moreau, who joined the staff in the offseason after coaching at Catholic.
“I don’t think it will look a lot different than what we did last year, but it’s just a new coordinator,” Mahaffey said. “Terminology and things like that will be different, so that’s really the main difference. They’ve been doing great. I think they’ve been flying around. I know he’s been really emphasizing more habits and details than trying to throw a ton of scheme at them. You just want to really build that defensive culture the way you want it, and once you get kids doing that right, then you can kind of progress and add other things.”
Defensive back Jaden Bardales, whose work this spring was abbreviated because of track season, returns for the Wildcats.
“He’s just developed so much athletically,” Mahaffey said. “It’s just great having him back out there. He’s very versatile.”
Mahaffey also praised the work defensive lineman Donte Flowers and safety/linebacker Preston Hill have put in this spring.
Mahaffey said a big key for the Walker offense this spring has been getting quarterback Troy Sylve more reps after he took over as the team’s starter late last season.
“He kind of finished the season on top for us there quarterback-wise, but he really didn’t have the reps leading up to it,” Mahaffey said. “I think he’s shown a lot of good things, and is still very relatively limited in his experience doing it, so I still think there’s even more growth for him, but I think he’s had a really good spring and show some flashes of some really good stuff.”
The Wildcats are looking to replace some starters on the offensive line as well as receivers Ja’Cory Thomas and Warren Young Jr.
“We’re probably a little less experienced overall on that side of the ball than defense,” Mahaffey said of the Walker offense.
Along with Sylve, Mahaffey said Braeden Paetz, who will be heading into his junior year, has had a solid spring on the offensive line, and CJ McClendon, Cayden Jones and Jacob Mackey have done the same at running back.
“I think we’ve got a trio of backs that can all contribute,” Mahaffey said. “CJ, of course, ran a bunch last year, but Cayden Jones and Jacob Mackey have shown some flashes too, and they’ve got some burst, so hopefully they’ll be able to showcase that a little bit on Wednesday.”
Mahaffey is expecting a solid test from District 5-5A foe St. Amant.
“I’ve known (St. Amant Coach) David (Oliver) for a long time, so I know a lot about their program, and you kind of know what they’re about, and they’re going to have kind of similar numbers coming in here,” Mahaffey said. “I think it just kind of matches up for us to get good work for everybody on our roster. Him (Oliver), along with his staff, it’s just good relationships there. You just want to be able to get good work against good people, so I think it makes sense and it’s a good fit. We’re both kind of excited to do it.
“I think it’s kind of the culmination of those things you’ve been looking for all spring – finding guys you can count on, developing depth, things like that,” Mahaffey said. “Anybody that’s not a returning starter or something, you want to see how they perform, but I just want to see guys compete really hard. When you go up against somebody else, you kind of have to put that mental test on and react to things. It’s not as easy as just going up against yourself the whole time and you kind of know what you’re getting exactly. You have to adjust to the opponent a little bit and see how kids handle that, but our main thing is just play hard and try and play clean where you’re not making a lot of mental errors and things like that just so we can get a good evaluation of the kids.”
