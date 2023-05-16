Walker-St. Amant football TJ Sylve

Walker quarterback TJ Sylve (48) is wrapped up by a pair of St. Amant defenders last season.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

WALKER – As Walker prepares to close out spring football drills, coach Chad Mahaffey said his team has been looking to accomplish multiple goals over the past few weeks.

“I think like everybody, you just want to see improvement throughout,” Mahaffey said. “You hope that you establish kind of what the practices should look like that will lead to good development (not only) throughout the spring season but throughout the entire season as well. Defensively, obviously they’re learning a new system and so that’s been a key focus … and then you’re always looking to see some young guys or guys maybe that didn’t play a big role last year and seeing who’s showing they’re the kind of guys you can count on for this year.”

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' spring drills and hosting St. Amant in scrimmage action.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.