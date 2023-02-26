The Springfield baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend in the Springfield Tournament, picking up 10-7 win over Franklinton on Saturday, a 9-6 victory over Loranger on Friday and an 11-3 loss to Covington on Thursday.
The Springfield baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend in the Springfield Tournament, picking up 10-7 win over Franklinton on Saturday, a 9-6 victory over Loranger on Friday and an 11-3 loss to Covington on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD 10, FRANKLINTON 7
The Bulldogs got three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the game after the Demons picked up four in the top of the inning to tie the score at 7-7.
Tripp Sims grounded into a fielder’s choice for the go-ahead run after Will Sanders singled and Kyle Ridgedell walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Jayden Teague singled in a run, and the Bulldogs added a run on an error.
Franklinton tied the game in the top of the top of the sixth on a single, a hit batter, a walk and three straight errors.
Springfield led 7-3 after five innings.
Joe Ray, Carson Lexia and Dawson Roussel combined to give up three hits, two walks and seven runs in 6.2 innings while striking out four.
Sanders went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Teague was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs as the Bulldogs had eight hits.
SPRINGFIELD 9, LORANGER 6
The Bulldogs overcame six errors as Loranger rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh.
Springfield snapped a 3-3 tie with a four-run fourth, highlighted by a two-run double by Ridgedell and a run-scoring double by Sims.
Thad Whittington gave up four hits, four runs, a walk and struck out one in six innings. Teague gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in an inning of relief.
COVINGTON 11, SPRINGFIELD 3
The Lions used an eight-run second and three-run fourth to go ahead 11-0.
Springfield got its runs in the fourth as Sims reached on an error to score one after Sanders singled to lead off and Ridgedell was hit by a pitch. Teague’s grounder to short scored another run, and Ray singled in the game’s final run.
Sanders, Sims, Ray and Roussel had hits for Springfield.
Cole Pierce, Lexia, Sims and Brennan McKinney combined to give up eight hits, 11 runs and seven walks while striking out one in seven innings.
