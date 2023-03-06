The Springfield baseball team went 0-2 in a two-game series at Montgomery Catholic over the weekend in Montgomery, Ala.
In Friday’s game, the Knights snapped a 4-4 tie with a six-run fourth to key a 12-5 win over the Bulldogs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Springfield baseball team went 0-2 in a two-game series at Montgomery Catholic over the weekend in Montgomery, Ala.
In Friday’s game, the Knights snapped a 4-4 tie with a six-run fourth to key a 12-5 win over the Bulldogs.
On Saturday, the Knights held Springfield to four hits and used a seven-run fifth to pull away for an 11-1 win.
MONTGOMERY CATHOLIC 12, SPRINGFIELD 5
The Knights led 2-0 in the first, scoring on a balk and a solo home run, but the Bulldogs got a run in the to of the third on a single by Isaiah Contreras and a pair of errors.
The Knights pushed the lead to 4-1 in the third, but the Bulldogs tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fourth after Tripp Sims and Jayden Teague led off with singles, and two runs later scored on an error. Dawson Roussel reached on an error to score another run.
Montgomery Catholic followed with its big fourth inning scoring all of its runs on four walks, a hit batter, a single and a error before the Bulldogs recorded an out.
Sims had a run-scoring triple in the top for the fifth to cut the lead to 10-5, but the Knights got a walk, a pair of doubles and a single to go ahead 12-5.
Sims went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Thad Whittington had two RBIs as the Bulldogs collected five hits.
Teague, Carson Lexia and Brennan McKinney combined to give up 11 hits, 12 runs and eight walks while striking out seven.
MONTGOMERY CATHOLIC 11, SPRINGFIELD 1
Springfield got its lone run in the first after Sims singled, moved to second when Joe Ray was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a steal of home.
The Knights got two runs in the bottom of the first and had solo home run in the third for a 3-1 lead and got another run in the fourth before putting the game away in the fifth on five hits, including three doubles, a hit batter and two walks.
Will Sanders went 2-for-2 to lead Springfield.
Whittington gave up 11 hits, 10 runs and walked two while striking out three in 4.2 innings, and Roussel gave up a hit, a run and a walk without retiring a batter in relief.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.