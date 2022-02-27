Springfield put together three four-run innings to key a 14-10 win over Loranger on Saturday.
Loranger led 7-6 before the Bulldogs rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth, with Kyle Ridgedell’s single tying the score and Will Sanders and Ridgedell scoring on an error. Hodges scored on a wild pitch for a 10-7 lead.
Loranger picked up a run in the top of the sixth, and Springfield padded the lead with a four-run sixth, highlighted by a two-run grounder from Sanders and a run-scoring single from Ridgedell.
Loranger scored two in the top of the seventh.
Will Taylor went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Sanders was 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs, and Ridgedell went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Jayden Morris scored three runs, while Tripp Sims, Sladen Lyles and Hodges each scored two.
Sanders, Ethan Anthony and Morris combined to give up four hits, 10 runs and 12 walks while striking out one over seven innings.
SPRINGFIELD 12, BELLE CHASSE 2
The Bulldogs built a 5-2 lead and scored seven runs over the final two innings to put the game away early.
Sims went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, while Lyles was 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, and Blake Lobell went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Jayden Teague gave up six hit, two runs, no walks and struck out two in six innings to get the win.
HANNAN 11, SPRINGFIELD 6
Hannan led 11-2 before Springfield scored four in the bottom of the seventh.
Lyles went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Lobell was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Sims had a two-run double, Lobell a single and Lyles a double in the seventh.
Lyles had a solo home run to lead off the fifth, cutting the lead to 6-1.
Anthony, Hodges, Sims, Taylor and Morris combined to give up five hits, 11 runs and eight walks while striking out seven.
SPRINGFIELD 8, COVINGTON 1
Lobell threw a complete game, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out six.
The Bulldogs led 2-1 and scored three in the bottom of the fourth and three in the bottom of the sixth while collecting three hits in the game.
Sims was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Lyles and Morris each scored two runs.
Three Covington pitchers combined to walk seven while striking out four.
