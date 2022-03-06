Will Taylor’s run-scoring triple in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Springfield to a 10-9 win over St. John of Plaquemine in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Bulldog Park.
St. John won the second game 13-8.
SPRINGFIELD 10, ST. JOHN OF PLAQUEMINE 9
St. John rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 9-9.
Owen Hodges reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and Taylor followed with a triple to center field for the game-winner.
Springfield led 7-1 after five innings, putting together a four-run third.
St. John rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth, but Springfield got two in the bottom of the inning as Jayden Teague doubled with two out and scored on a steal of home for a 9-5 lead.
Taylor went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Sladen Lyles had a triple and two RBIs and Blake Lobell was 2-for-3 with three runs to lead the Bulldogs, who had eight hits.
Teague gave up four hits, a run and struck out four in four innings as the Springfield starter. Dylan Rhodes, Ethan Anthony and Taylor pitched in relief.
ST. JOHN OF PLAQUEMINE 13, SPRINGFIELD 8
St. John led 10-1 going into the bottom of the bottom of the fifth when the Bulldogs scored five runs.
Taylor went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Hodges was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Lobell had three RBIs as the Bulldogs had five hits.
Hodges, Cole Pierce and Tripp Sims combined to give up seven hits, 13 runs and 10 walks while striking out two over seven innings.
