The Springfield softball team went 0-3 in the Robbie Spangler Tournament hosted by Denham Springs High over the weekend.
Covington defeated Springfield 13-2, while St. Joseph’s got a 10-7 win on Saturday. On Friday, Parkview Baptist defeated the Lady Bulldogs 14-4.
COVINGTON 13, SPRINGFIELD 2
Covington scored in every inning while the Lady Bulldogs had four hits and five errors.
The Lady Lions led 2-0 in the top of the first, and Springfield tied the game in the bottom of the inning after Sydney Kinchen led off with a walk and later scored on an error. Springfield tied the game when Bailey Taylor reached on an error that scored a run.
Covington scored three in the second, third and fourth innings and two in the fifth.
Taylor, Brooke Foster, Berkley Mitchel and Shelbi Chandler had hits for Springfield.
Maddie Ridgedell, Mitchel and Halie Williams combined to give up eight hits, 13 runs and eight walks with no strikeouts in five innings.
ST. JOSEPH’S 10, SPRINGFIELD 7
Foster had a three-run double in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Kaylee Wall singled in a run for the Lady Bulldogs in the first before St. Joseph’s got a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning and one in the second.
In the fourth, Wall doubled and Stump, Mitchel and Kinchen had singles as the Lady Bulldogs went ahead 4-3, but St. Joseph’s grabbed a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the inning and added two in the fifth.
St. Joseph’s scored two in the sixth to stretch the lead to 10-4.
Kinchen went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Wall was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Foster had three RBIs to lead Springfield, which had 10 hits.
Williams gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and struck out one in 4.1 innings, while Mitchel gave up two hits, two runs and two walks in 1.2 innings of relief.
PARKVIEW BAPTIST 14, SPRINGFIELD 4
Parkview scored all of its runs in three innings, including a pair of five-run spots, to rally for the win.
Alayna Edwards had a two-run double in the first to put Springfield up 2-0, but Parkview put together a five-run second and a four-run fourth, featuring a three-run home run. to go ahead 9-2.
Kinchen’s inside-the-park home run scored two runs in the fourth, cutting the lead to 9-4 before Parkview got five runs in the top of the fifth.
Kinchen went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs, and Edwards went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Springfield had six hits.
Williams gave up nine hits, nine runs and three walks in four innings, while Mitchell gave up two hits, five runs and two walks in an inning of relief.
Springfield had six errors and Parkview three.
