FOOTBALL
District 4-5A
W | L | PF | PA
Central 1 | 0 | 50 | 7
Live Oak 1 | 0 | 35 | 14
Walker 1 | 0 | 38 | 30
Scotlandville 1 | 0 | 68 | 7
Zachary 0 | 1 | 31 | 40
Denham Springs 0 | 1 | 0 | 28
Last week’s results
Live Oak 35, Ponchatoula 14
Walker 38, Madison Prep 30
Hahnville 28, Denham Springs 0
East Ascension 40, Zachary 31
Scotlandville 68, McKinley 7
Central 50, Mentorship Academy 7
This week’s schedule
Woodlawn at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Denham Springs at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.
Destrehan at Walker, 7 p.m.
Central at Broadmoor, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville at Natchez (Miss.), 7 p.m.
Zachary vs. Deerfield Beach, Fla. at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium, Saturday, 11 a.m..
District 7-3A
W | L | PF | PA
Bogalusa 1 | 0 | 26 | 13
Albany 1 | 0 | 68 | 44
Hannan 0 | 1 | 42 | 43
Jewel Sumner 0 | 1 | 21 | 41
Loranger 1 | 0 | 29 | 0
Last week’s results
Albany 68, Independence 44
Bogalusa 26, Istrouma 13
Pine 41, Jewel Sumner 21
Loranger 29, Riverdale 0
Chalmette 43, Hannan 42 (OT)
This week’s schedule
Albany vs. St. Michael at Olympia Stadium, 7 p.m.
Teurlings at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Amite at Loranger, 7 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Kentwood, 7 p.m.
Pine at Bogalusa, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
W | L | PF | PA
Springfield 0 | 1 | 20 | 23
Pope John Paul 0 | 1 | 21 | 41
NL Christian 0 | 1 | 0 | 28
St. T. Aquinas 0 | 1 | 7 | 28
Last week’s results
Bogue Chitto (Miss.) 23, Springfield 20
Pearl River 40, Pope John Paul 12
Resurrection Catholic (Miss.) 28, Northlake Christian 0
Ascension Catholic 28, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
This week’s schedule
Cohen at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Pope John Paul at St. Patrick (Miss.), 7 p.m.
Livingston Collegiate at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Episcopal, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
(Games through Sept. 9)
District 3-I
W | L
Central 2 | 0
St. Joseph’s 5 | 2
Denham Springs 3 | 3
Baton Rouge 2 | 3
Zachary 1 | 1
Last week’s results
Denham Springs def. Springfield 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11
Hammond def. Denham Springs 25-21, 25-18, 25-16
Denham Springs def. Madison Prep 20-25, 25-21, 15-6
Denham Springs def. South Terrebonne, 25-18, 25-11
Denham Springs lost to Chapelle 25-13, 25-15
Denham Springs lost to Ruston 25-13, 25-16
Baton Rouge def. St. John 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19
Zachary def. Baker 25-9, 25-6, 25-7
Zachary lost to Dutchtown 25-13, 25-8, 25-20
Mandeville def. St. Joseph’s 22-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-8
Central def. Parkview 25-17, 24-27, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11
Baton Rouge def. Brusly 25-23, 25-18, 26-28, 20-25, 15-6
Baton Rouge lost to Hahnville 25-21, 25-23
Baton Rouge lost to Airline 25-17, 25-23
St. Joseph’s def. West Feliciana 25-4, 25-7
St. Joseph’s def. Episcopal 25-16, 25-10
St. Joseph’s def. Walker 25-9, 25-16
St. Joseph’s def. St. John 25-10, 25-11
St. Joseph’s lost to Vandebilt 21-25 25-22, 10-15
Central def. Walker 25-13, 25-12
District 4-I
W | L
Dutchtown 2 | 0
St. Amant 2 | 1
East Ascension 2 | 1
Walker 1 | 3
Live Oak 1 | 4
Last week’s results
Walker def. West Feliciana 25-18, 25-15
Walker lost to Madison Prep 15-25, 25-19, 22-25 25-22, 16-15
Walker lost to St. Joseph’s 25-9, 25-16
Walker lost to Central 25-13, 25-12
Brusly def. Live Oak 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 6-15
Live Oak lost to Ben Franklin 25-17, 25-17
Live Oak lost to Northeast 25-18, 25-21, 15-9
Live Oak def. Northeast 25-20, 25-20
East Ascension def. St. Michael’s 25-22, 25-9, 25-15
St. Amant def. Terrebonne 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
Dutchtown def. Assumption 25-16, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14
Dutchtown def. Zachary 25-13, 25-8, 25-20
East Ascension lost to E.D. White 27-25, 25-15
East Ascension def. Thibodaux 23-25, 25-13, 15-10
St. Amant lost to University 25-18, 25-22
St. Amant def. Assumption 23-25, 25-22, 15-9
District 4-IV
W | L
Pope John Paul 2 | 0
Pine 2 | 3
Springfield 3 | 3
Independence 0 | 0
St. Helena 0 | 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 0 | 2
Bogalusa 0 | 2
Last week’s results
Denham Springs def. Springfield 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11
Springfield def. Loranger 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Springfield lost to St. Martinville 25-16, 25-14
Springfield def. Captain Shreve 25-20, 25-19
Springfield def. Woodlawn 25-17, 25-21
Springfield lost to McKinley 25-10, 25-14
Salmen def. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-13, 25-17, 25-20
Pine def. Bogalusa 25-7, 25-12, 25-7
Pine def. Loranger 25-16, 29-27
Pine lost to Pearl River 25-11, 25-23
Pine lost to De La Salle 25-21, 25-23
Pine lost to East St. John 18-25, 25-12, 16-14
Bogalusa lost to Franklinton 25-13, 25-16, 25-9
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Salmen 25-13, 25-17, 25-20
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Covington 25-9, 25-18
Pope John Paul def. St. Scholastica 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Pope John Paul def. Pearl River 25-12, 25-14, 25-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.