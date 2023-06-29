Albany rallied for five runs in the fifth inning, and four pitchers combined on a three-hitter in a 9-8 win over French Settlement in summer baseball action Wednesday at Mark Holmes Field.
Elsewhere, Walker’s Aiden Jeansonne hurled a complete game four-hitter in a 3-0 win over Tsunami Baseball 16U at Walker.
ALBANY 9, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 8
Albany trailed 7-4 going into the top of the fifth inning when Connor Barrilleaux and Jayden Randazzo led off with consecutive singles, Seth Hoffman-Olmo was hit by a pitch, and Brayden Knight walked, cutting the lead to 7-5.
Layton Ballard had a sacrifice fly, Hoffman-Olmo scored on a wild pitch, and Jayden Louque singled in a run to put Albany ahead 8-7 before Ethan Woods was hit by a pitch and Louque scored when Trey Perry reached on an error.
French Settlement scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the fifth when Prestin Vicknair reached on a two-out error and scored on Cooper Bullion’s single.
Albany jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Hoffman-Olmo had a one-out double, Knight singled in a run and Hoffman-Olmo scored on a passed ball.
French Settlement answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning as Hance Roussel reached on a one-out error, followed by four straight walks to tie the score at 2-2.
Eian Jackson followed with a two-run single, and Mason Guitreau reached on an error to make the score 5-2.
Albany picked up two runs in the second when Woods led off with a double, stole third and scored on a steal of home. Perry walked and later scored on Randazzo’s grounder, cutting the lead to 5-4.
Hudson Collins singled to lead off the bottom of the second and scored on Colin Hutcherson’s sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to 6-4. Three errors in the fourth led to another run, putting French Settlement up 7-4.
Albany had six errors in the game.
Barrilleaux went 2-for-2 with a run, Randazzo was 1-for-3 with two runs, Hoffman-Olmo was 1-for-2 with two runs, and Knight went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run to lead Albany.
Karson Domiano, Corbin Taylor, Louque and Ballard combined to give up three hits, eight runs and six walks while striking out three in five innings.
Lucas Crowder gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and struck out three in three innings as the French Settlement starter. Roussel gave up three hits, five runs, a walk and struck out one in 1.2 innings of relief, while Caden Schexnayder got one out in relief.
Boullion went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, Jackson was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Collins was 1-for-2 with a run to lead French Settlement.
WALKER 3, TSUNAMI BASEBALL 16U 0
Walker had three hits in the game and scratched for its first run in the bottom of the first as Jordan Boudreaux led off with a single, stole second and scored after consecutive grounders by Jayden Ard and Brodie Thompson.
Boudreaux led off the third with a home run to left field for a 2-0 lead.
Walker got the final run in the fifth as Hayden Price led off with a single, Boudreaux grounded to short, Ard walked, and Price scored on Thompson’s grounder to third.
Boudreaux went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Thompson had two RBIs and Price was 1-for-2 with a run.
Jeansonne gave up four hits, a walk and struck out four in six innings to get the win.
