When Albany and Springfield squared off in summer baseball action Tuesday, it was all about the little things for both teams.
The Hornets missed out on a few opportunities, while the Bulldogs capitalized on theirs as the teams battled to a 4-4 tie at Johnny Young Field at Bulldog Park.
“We’ve been telling them our goal for this summer was to graduate to the next level and get better at things …,” Albany coach Antonio Ragusa said. “Two years ago, we went 3-and-whatever. This past year we had what we thought was a great year at 14-16, but we’re trying to graduate. Everybody’s got the same goal to goal to go to Sulphur, and that’s our goal, and to do that, you have to do the little things. We missed a couple of signs, that if we get those signs, it puts us in a situation to get another run. One run wins you that game.”
Springfield coach Chris Blanchard also got a chance to see some of his younger players in action against the Hornets.
“Take care of the little things, the big things take care of themselves,” Blanchard said. “I was proud of our guys today. Today we had probably three or four incoming ninth-graders in the lineup in the varsity game. They’re a good team. Albany’s a really good team. Coach Ragusa has been doing a great job the past few years. I was proud of our guys. You get incoming ninth-grade guys mixed in with some of their pretty good varsity players and a tie game, I’ll take that.”
Albany started the scoring in the top of the first as Connor Barrilleaux led off the game with a single. Courtesy runner Daulton Schexnayder moved to second on a passed ball and scored when Jayden Louque reached on an error.
Jayden Randazzo followed with a single, and after Springfield starter Joe Ray got consecutive strikeouts before Karson Domiano reached on an error to score a run for a 2-0 lead.
Ray got a strikeout to end the inning.
“Some things throughout a long game can get washed away, but we missed a bunt in the first inning, and we could have gotten another run right there,” Ragusa said. “When you play good teams like Springfield, every run is important, so it’s those little things that we keep telling them are the difference between a tie and a win.”
“Two runs in the first, it’s a good start, but when you have that opportunity to get more, you always want more,” Ragusa continued.
Springfield stranded a runner in the bottom of the first after Ray drew a two-out walk, and the Hornets stranded two in the top of the second after a pair of two-out walks before Louque flied out to left field to end the inning.
The Bulldogs scratched for a pair of runs with two outs in the bottom of the second as Robert Gafford drew a two-out walk, Jachin Smith legged out a single, and Colt Lirette followed with a triple to right field to tie the game at 2-2.
Albany pulled ahead in the third as Randazzo singled to center field, Jayden Knight walked. Domiano reached on an error in the outfield, scoring a run, and the Hornets added another run on a throwing error on the play for a 4-2 lead.
Trey Perry drew a walk, and Ethan Woods grounded into a fielder’s choice to Springfield pitcher Dawson Roussel, who threw to catcher Kyle Ridgedell to get courtesy runner Jace Alford out at the plate.
Daulton Schexnayder reached on an error before Aiden Owens grounded out to first to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.
Springfield cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the third as Ray doubled to left field, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Thad Whittington’s single.
Barrilleaux had a leadoff double in the fourth, but the Hornets were unable to score. Springfield was retired in order in the bottom of the inning, and Albany stranded a runner in the fifth.
The Bulldogs got the game’s final run in the bottom of the fifth as Lirette led off with a double to left field, moved to third on Brennan McKinney’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Ridgedell’s grounder to shortstop.
“Get them on, get them over, get them in,” Blanchard said. “Our guys played well. We did some of the small things. We didn’t do it perfectly. It’s summer ball. We’ve got some young guys. They’ll make mistakes, but I was proud of our guys. “We’re growing, and it’s good to see.”
In the sixth, Albany’s Owens drew a one-out walk, and Barrilleaux legged out a single. Owens was picked off at second before Louque struck out looking to end the inning.
Randazzo retired the Bulldogs in order to end the game.
Barrilleaux went 3-for-3 with a run, and Randazzo was 2-for-3 with a run to lead Albany, which had five hits.
Lirette went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI to lead Springfield, which also had five hits.
Domiano gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and two strikeouts in three innings, while Randazzo gave up a hit, a run and struck out two in three innings of relief.
“Last week was our first week of summer, and I sat down with all the pitchers and laid down our goals,” Ragusa said. “The first goal was to throw more strikes. The second goal was to try to get their hitter to put the ball in play in three pitches. If that happens, usually you’re doing pretty good. You get them out. Our last goal was to be able to throw multiple pitches for strikes. A lot of teams can hit. You can’t just sit there and throw fastballs. Those were our three goals, and I thought both of our pitchers today, they achieved those three, definitely.”
Ray gave up a hit, a run, two walks and struck out three in two innings. Roussel gave up two hits and two walks in two innings of relief, while Whittington gave up a hit, two walks and struck out three in two innings of relief.
“Joe settled in and threw strikes,” Blanchard said. “Dawson came in and struggled a little bit at first, but then he threw a good, clean inning the second inning for him. Thad came in and threw a bunch of strikes. That kept us in the game, and then our hitting came around. Those young guys did a great job of putting people on and getting them over.”
