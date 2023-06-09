Albany scored in every inning to key a 9-3 win over Springfield in summer baseball action at Albany on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Prestin Vicknair, John Luke Bickham, Noah Parrish and Remy Cramer combined on a two-hitter as French Settlement defeated Loranger 15-4 behind a nine-run first inning.
Additionally, Walker put together a five-run first inning to key a 7-4 win over Dutchtown.
Brayden Knight singled in a run in the first, while Daulton Schexnayder doubled in a run and Seth Hoffman-Olmo tripled in two in the second to give the Hornets a 4-0 lead.
The Hornets added another run on an error in the third, and the Hornets picked up three runs in the fourth on singles by Connor Barrilleaux and Jayden Randazzo and a passed ball, which scored Trey Perry, helping push the lead to 8-0.
Springfield got all of its runs in the fifth on three errors and two singles.
Albany’s Layton Ballard capped the scoring with a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning.
Aaron Dickson gave up five hits and three runs in five innings to get the win. Jayden Louque struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
Kyle Ridgedell went 2-for-2 to lead Springfield, which had five hits.
Dawson Roussel gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and struck out three in three innings, while Thad Whittington gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and struck out one in two innings of relief for the Bulldogs.
The Wildcats trailed 1-0 but used four hits, two errors and two walks to key its big first inning.
Carson Ray had a run-scoring double, Brodie Thompson drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, Hayden Price singled in a run, and two runs scored on an error.
Each team added a run in the second, and Cameron Washington singled in Walker’s final run in the third for a 7-2 lead.
St. Amant scratched for two runs in the sixth.
Walker had eight hits, with Washington going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead the way, while Ray scored two runs.
Mac Griffin, Washington, Hugh Allen, Jaxon Hymel, Alex Hibbs, Price and Kade Thomas combined to give up seven hits, four runs and four walks while striking out eight in six innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 15, LORANGER 4
Two walks and two singles in the top of the first helped Loranger take a 3-0 lead, but the Lions answered, scoring nine runs on five hits, a hit batter, two errors and four walks.
Eian Jackson singled in a run in the third and later scored for an 11-3 lead, and the Wolves got their final run in the top of the fourth.
The Lions got another run in the bottom of the fourth, and Noah McNabb had two-run triple in the fifth and scored on an error for the game’s final run.
Colin Hutcherson was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Zephania Clements scored three runs, Lucas Crowder and Jackson each scored two runs, and McNabb went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs as the Lions had eight hits.
Vicknair gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and struck out one in an inning. Bickham walked two and struck out one in an inning of relief. Parrish gave up a run, a walk and struck out two in two innings of relief, while Cramer walked one and struck out one in an inning of relief.
