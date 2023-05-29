The Albany baseball team went 0-2-1 in tournament action to open up the summer season over the weekend.
The Hornets tied Episcopal 5-5 on Saturday and lost to Catholic 6-1 and Southside 8-3 on Friday.
ALBANY 5, EPISCOPAL 5
Albany’s Karson Domiano, Jayden Randazzo, Seth Hoffman-Olmo, Brayden Knight and Layton Ballard combined on a four-hitter as the Hornets rallied four two runs in the fourth to tie the game.
The Hornets trailed 3-0 but put together a three-run second as Daulton Schexnayder singled, Hoffman-Olmo tripled and Ballard doubled in consecutive at-bats with two out to tie the game at 3-3.
Episcopal scratched for two runs in the third to take the lead, but Schexnayder walked, and Aiden Owens, Hoffman-Olmo and Ballard singled to cut the lead to 5-4 before Randazzo grounded into a double play to drive in the tying run.
Ballard went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Hoffman-Olmo was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Albany, which had eight hits.
Domiano, Randazzo, Hoffman-Olmo, Knight and Ballard combined to give up four hits, five runs and five walks while striking out three in five innings.
CATHOLIC 6, ALBANY 1
Catholic held Albany to two hits while putting together two three-run innings to build a 6-0 lead.
Albany got its run in the fifth after Ethan Woods led off with a double and later scored on a steal of home.
Hoffman-Olmo and Woods had hits for the Hornets.
Ballard, Randazzo and Jonah Grob combined to give up four hits, six runs and eight walks while striking out four in four innings.
SOUTHSIDE 8, ALBANY 3
Southside scored seven runs in the fifth inning while holding Albany to three hits, while the Hornets committed five errors.
Albany scored three runs in the first inning before Southside got a run in the fourth before Southside used six hits, a walk and two errors to fuel its big fifth inning.
Randazzo went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Domiano was 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Albany.
Aaron Dickson, Eli Joiner and Randazzo combined to give up 10 hits, eight runs and three walks while striking out two in five innings.
