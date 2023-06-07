Albany used a five-run first inning to key a 7-2 win over Hammond in summer baseball action Tuesday at Hammond High.
The Hornets led 2-0 on two hit batters and two errors to start the game, and Layton Ballard had a two-run double, pushing the lead to 4-0.
Karson Domiano walked before Jayden Louque grounded into a fielder’s choice for a 5-0 lead.
Hammond picked up a run in the second, but Albany padded its lead in the third as Jayden Randazzo reached on an error and later scored on a wild pitch.
Domiano walked, Louque reached on an error, and Trey Perry walked to score another run, putting Albany ahead 7-1.
Hammond scratched for the game’s final run in the bottom of the third.
Albany had four hits as Seth Hoffman-Olmo went 1-for-4 with a run, Randazzo was 1-for-3 with two runs, Ballard went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Domiano was 1-for-1 with a run.
Ballard gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and struck out two in three innings as the Albany starter to get the win. Domiano gave up two walks and struck out three without giving up a hit in three innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.