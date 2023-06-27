Chase Thibodeaux, Kayden Boyer and Josh Hogan combined on a two-hitter, helping Denham Springs to an 11-4 win over East Ascension in Metro League baseball action Monday at Denham Springs.

On Friday, Walker’s Tyson Michelli and Aiden Jeansonne combined on a two-hitter in a 7-3 win over Livonia at Walker.

