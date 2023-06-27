Chase Thibodeaux, Kayden Boyer and Josh Hogan combined on a two-hitter, helping Denham Springs to an 11-4 win over East Ascension in Metro League baseball action Monday at Denham Springs.
On Friday, Walker’s Tyson Michelli and Aiden Jeansonne combined on a two-hitter in a 7-3 win over Livonia at Walker.
DENHAM SPRINGS 11, EAST ASCENSION 4
Denham Springs trailed 1-0 after the first inning but scored in the next four innings, including a five-run fifth.
After walks to Gavin Durand and Thibodeaux to open the bottom of the second, Durand scored when Jace Landry grounded into a fielder’s choice to tie the score at 1-1. A Josh Hogan grounder and a Colton Longley single drove in runs to put Denham Springs ahead 3-1.
Nic Messina was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the third and moved to second on a wild pitch before Matthew Lewis singled. Messina scored on Austin Holstein’s sacrifice fly, and Gabe White singled to score another run for a 5-1 lead.
Denham Springs tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth, and East Ascension scored one in the top of the fifth before Lewis, who went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs, had a two-run single as part of a five-run fourth, which extended the lead to 11-2.
Two walks, a passed ball and a grounder led to two runs for East Ascension in the top of the sixth.
Thibodeaux gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out six in five innings. Boyer gave up no hits, two runs, three walks and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief, while Hogan struck out one in a third of an inning of relief.
Walker backed its pitchers by scoring in all but one inning, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Owen Jeansonne’s double.
Livonia rallied for two runs in the top of the second on three walks, an error and a hit batter, but Walker re-claimed the lead in the bottom of the third when Owen Jeansonne singled and later scored on an error.
Michelli reached on an error on a bunt, allowing Jake Dalton to score for a 3-2 lead.
Owen Jeansonne, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, singled in a run in the fourth for a 4-2 advantage before Livonia got its final run on a walk, an error, a fielder’s choice and a single, cutting the lead to 4-3 in the top of the fifth.
After Aiden Jeansonne walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Skyler Dwyer tripled and scored on an error, putting Walker ahead 6-3.
Cullen Peterson drew a one-out walk, Brodie Thompson was hit by a pitch, and both moved up on a wild pitch before Peterson scored the game’s final run on Cameron Washington’s pop-up to short.
Washington was 2-for-4 with a run and Thompson scored two runs as Walker had seven hits.
Michelli gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and struck out six in five innings, while Aiden Jeansonne struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
