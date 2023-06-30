New Walker Logo
Photo courtesy of Walker High School on Facebook

Pitchers dominated as Dutchtown scored a 1-0 win over Walker in summer baseball action Thursday at Dutchtown.

Walker’s Jaxon Hymel gave up one hit, two walks and struck out two in four innings in the five-inning contest.

