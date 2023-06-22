French Settlement split a pair of games with Hammond in summer baseball action.
French Settlement split a pair of games with Hammond in summer baseball action.
On Wednesday, the Lions rallied for a run in the top of the seventh to pick up a 3-2 victory at Hammond.
On Monday, Hammond scored in all but one inning, picking up a 5-2 win over the Lions in five innings at Mark Holmes Field.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3, HAMMOND 2
The Lions, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit, snapped a 2-2 tie as Zephania Clements led off the top of the seventh with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch.
With one out, Clements scored on a wild pitch for the final margin before the Lions lined into a double play to end the inning.
Hammond got a runner on with two out in the bottom of the seventh but was unable to score.
The Tors got two runs in the third on two singles, an error and a fly out, but the Lions tied the game in the top of the sixth as Brycen Valle led off with a single, Prestin Vicknair walked, and Reid Murphy followed with a two-run double.
Valle went 1-for-2 with a run, Eian Jackson was 1-for-2, and Murphy went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Lucas Crowder gave up six hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in six innings to get the win. Noah Parrish walked one in an inning of relief.
HAMMOND 5, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
Hammond got two runs in the top of the first on three singles, a walk and a hit batter.
The Lions picked up two runs in the bottom of the inning as Trevor McMorris tripled with one out, and Mason Hill singled, cutting the lead to 2-1.
McNabb doubled, and Hill scored on Hance Roussel’s fly ball to center field, but Mason Guitreau was tagged out at third on the play to end the inning.
A two-out walk and a single led to a run for Hammond in the second, and a leadoff walk, two groundouts and a dropped third strike pushed across another run for a 4-2 lead in the third.
A two-out double and an error scored the game’s final run in the fourth.
McMorris went 2-for-2, Hill was 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI, and McNabb went 1-for-2 for French Settlement.
McMorris gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings. Murphy gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in two innings of relief, and Roussel struck out one in an inning of relief.
