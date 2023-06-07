FRENCH SETTLEMENT – French Settlement baseball coach Kade Scivicque and Springfield counterpart Chris Blanchard got what they were looking for when their teams squared off in summer league play Tuesday at Mark Holmes Field.
The Lions picked up a 5-3 win, but at the end of the game, both coaches weren’t really focused on the outcome.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys here – (it’s) just playing, just being part of a team, getting to know each other, getting as many reps, getting as many at-bats, getting as many plays as possible,” Scivicque said of his goals for the summer. “I just want my guys to be together and just playing, getting reps. The more reps you get, it only helps you.”
Said Blanchard: “We just want them to see a little bit of live pitching. We want the pitchers to be able to see hitters because in the morning practices that we’re able to do, we don’t get a lot of that. We’re doing all the other fundamental stuff.”
“I was happy for our guys,” he continued. “We’ve got overall, a younger bunch, but I’m proud of our guys. I thought they did a good job. They’re doing the things that we’re trying to implement, and they’re buying in, and they’re just working hard and working through some of the kinks right now, but it’s the second game of the summer.”
Tuesday’s game came on the heels of a 5-3 win by the Lions on Monday at Springfield.
In Tuesday’s game, Springfield struck first when leadoff batter Kyle Ridgedell was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on Dawson Roussel’s single up the middle for a 1-0 lead.
French Settlement starter Mason Hill retired the next three batters to get out of the inning, allowing the Lions to tie the score in the bottom of the inning.
Colin Hutcherson singled to left field to lead off, stole second with one out, moved to third on an error on the same play and scored on a wild pitch to make the score 1-1.
The Lions took the lead in the bottom of the second after consecutive hits by Lucas Crowder and Brycen Valle to lead off the inning put runners at first and third. Valle got caught in a rundown between first and second and was tagged out a second, allowing Crowder to score for a 2-1 lead.
Prestin Vicknair walked and Chance Langston singled before Eian Jackson reached on an error at third, allowing Vicknair to score for a 3-1 lead.
“We’ve got a couple of guys from Maurepas (Vicknair and Alex Aime) that are playing with us,” Scivicque said. “Some of my guys that are at French Settlement and some of the guys that are at Maurepas are really good friends, so it gives them a chance to play again together. Not everybody plays in tournament ball, but … the difference in playing this game is in practice, you can only do so much. When you play the game, you get game reps. In practice, you can only knock it up so much, so the more you can play, the better it will be. I want them to still have fun. I want them to be loose. I want them to enjoy themselves, but still, a game rep is a game rep, and if they take it seriously, it will get them better.”
French Settlement went ahead 4-1 in the third when Trevor McMorris was hit by a pitch to lead off, stole second and scored on Hill’s single past first.
“As long as you play the game the right way, you’re going to learn, you’re going to get better, and it’s going to work in your favor more times than not,” Scivicque said.
Springfield chipped away, getting a run in the top of the fifth when Ridgedell drew a bases-loaded walk, cutting the lead to 4-2.
Hutcherson, who went 2-for-3 with two runs, got a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth, stole second and scored when McMorris reached on an error for a 5-2 lead.
Springfield got the game’s final run in the top of the sixth when Ray led off with a single, moved to second and third on a pair of wild pitches and scored on Colt Lirette’s grounder to short.
“I want to see how they react to the adversity, and I thought they did a good job,” Blanchard said. “They’re always fighting back. As long as we keep that competitiveness, fighting, hey, we’re never out of it-type of mentality, we’ll be fine. We’ll be able to correct the mistakes throughout the summer, fall and spring, and they’ll get a ton more reps the more they play. It’s one of those things where I leave here happy even though I guess technically we lost, but it doesn’t bother me one bit. The goals we set, we got them accomplished today.”
Hill gave up a hit, a run and struck out two in an inning as the FSHS starter, while McMorris gave up a hit and struck out two in an inning of relief.
“I think those guys (Hill and McMorris) are playing actually with Coach Blanchard on the weekends, so I know those guys are getting good work, and he’s taking good care of them,” Scivicque said. “But I like to get them during the week a little bit and get them conditioned and keep them on our field a little bit, get them off of our mound, and just get to watch them, just see if there’s something we can tweak a little bit. They’re both great. They both throw the ball well, but of course, as we know, everybody can get a little bit better, so if we can help with one little thing, then that’s what we like to try to do.”
Langston gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and struck out three in four innings of relief.
“He’s a competitor,” Scivicque said of Langston. “Chance goes out there, and he’s always going to compete. He’s always going to throw strikes, and he’s always going to give us a chance. He did that for us during the season, and it’s good to see him steadily working and competing, and I’m really proud of him and happy he’s doing it.”
Brennan McKinney gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings, while Ray gave up two hits, two runs and struck out two in three innings of relief.
“Our pitching was good,” Blanchard said. “I thought Brennan did well. I thought Joe came in and did really well. Brennan’s just got to locate down. He got the two saves in our playoff victories last year. He was just a little up when they hit him, but that’s just him getting back in the groove of it. That was his first time to see live hitters since St. James. He’ll be fine. I’m not worried about him. I just want to make sure he gets reps and keeps his arm in shape. He’s good.”
MONDAY’S GAME
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5, SPRINGFIELD 3
The Lions broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run fourth before the Bulldogs scratched for single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Hance Roussel went 1-for-1 with two runs to lead FSHS, which had three hits, while Ray was 2-for-3 with a run and Ridgedell went 1-for-1 with a run to lead Springfield, which had four hits.
Crowder gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and struck out three in four innings to get the win.
Thad Whittington gave up two walks and struck out one without giving up a hit in three innings as the Springfield starter.
