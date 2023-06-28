Walker scored in all but one inning to key a 9-4 win over French Settlement in summer baseball action at Walker on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Albany’s Aaron Dickson, Jayden Randazzo and Brayden Knight combined on a three-hitter in a 4-2 win over Sumner at Albany.
WALKER 9, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 4
The Wildcats built a 7-0 lead, getting a two-run double from Carson Ray in the bottom of the first to start the scoring.
In the second inning, Braylin Kent had a one-out double, moved to third on Cade Isreal’s sacrifice bunt and scored when Jordan Boudreaux reached on an error. Boudreaux scored on Brodie Thompson’s single for a 4-0 lead.
Ray walked with the bases loaded, pushing the lead to 5-0.
Hunter Granger’s two-run single with two out in the fourth made the score 7-0.
Lucas Crowder reached on a dropped third strike with bases loaded and two out in the top of the fifth to score a run, and Caden Shexnayder walked, cutting the lead to 7-2.
Isreal had a one-out triple and scored on a wild pitch, and Thompson singled in a run in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 9-2.
Trevor McMorris and Colin Hutcherson had consecutive doubles to drive in runs in the top of the sixth to cap the scoring.
Thompson went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Ray went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, while Granger was 1-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Walker.
McMorris and Hutcherson each had a hit, a run and an RBI to lead French Settlement.
Rhett Pitarro walked two and struck out two with no hits in three innings for Walker. Price struck out two in a clean inning of relief, while Granger gave up a hit, two runs, two walks and struck out two in an inning. Kade Thomas gave up four hits, two runs and struck out one in an inning.
Chance Langston gave up two hits, five runs and a walk in 1.2 innings. Noah Parrish gave up a hit, two runs, five walks and struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief, while Jackson Chewning gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in 1.2 innings of relief.
Randazzo singled, Seth Hoffman-Olmo doubled and Knight singled in two runs in the bottom of the first to get Albany on the board.
Jayden Louque and Ethan Woods had consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the second and moved up on Trey Perry’s sacrifice bunt.
Louque scored on a passed ball, and Daulton Schexnayder grounded out to third to score another run, putting Albany ahead 4-0.
Sumner scratched for a run in the top of the third and added another in the sixth.
Dickson gave up two hits, a run, two walks and struck out three in three innings to get the win, while Randazzo gave up a hit, a run, two walks and struck out two in three innings of relief. Knight got the save, walking one in an inning of relief.
Knight went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Woods was 2-for-2 with a run to lead Albany.
