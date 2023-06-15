Walker built an early lead to pick up a 6-4 win over Ascension Christian in summer baseball action Wednesday at Walker.
In other action, Loranger scored all of its runs over two innings, including eight in the sixth, in a 9-8 win over Albany.
On Tuesday, Caleb Klug thew a four-hitter, and Denham Springs scored 10 runs in the fifth inning of an 11-0 win over University High.
Also on Tuesday, Sumner had three hits and took advantage of eight errors in a 9-7 win over French Settlement.
WALKER 6, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 4
The Wildcats got rolling in the bottom of the first as Braylen Montgomery led off with a double, Cameron Washington singled and Montgomery scored on Jordan Boudreaux’s sacrifice bunt. Carson Ray’s sacrifice fly made the score 2-0.
Ascension Christian got a run in the top of the second, and the Wildcats added a run in the bottom of the inning as Hayden Price tripled with one out and score on Jayden Ard’s sacrifice bunt.
Walker went ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the third as Washington led off with a triple and scored on Boudreaux’s grounder.
Brodie Thompson reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a steal of home before Cade Isreal singled to score Braylin Kent, who reached on an error and stole second and third for a 6-1 lead.
Ascension Christian picked up a run in fourth and two in the sixth.
Montgomery went 2-for-3 with a run, while Washington was 2-for-3 with two runs to lead Walker, which had six hits.
Boudreaux, Washington, Rhett Pitarro, Jaxon Hymel, Alex Hibbs and Mac Griffin combined to give up nine hits, four runs and two walks while striking out seven in six innings.
LORANGER 9, ALBANY 8
Albany led 5-0 heading into the fifth, when Loranger rallied for a run.
The Wolves pulled ahead in the sixth on five hits, two errors, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly, taking a 9-5.
Jayden Randazzo reached on an error to score Connor Barrilleaux, and Trey Perry was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as part of a three-run seventh for Albany.
Layton Ballard reached on an error in the first to score Jayden Louque, and the Hornets added a run in the second for a 2-0 lead.
Singles from Brayden Knight and Barrilleaux and four walks helped the Hornets lead 5-0 in the third.
Barrilleaux went 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI, Louque was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Ethan Woods was 1-for-3 with a run and Perry scored two runs to lead Albany.
Aaron Dickson, Ballard, Knight and Louque combined to give up six hits, nine runs, and a walk with eight strikeouts.
DENHAM SPRINGS 11, UNIVERSITY HIGH 0
Denham Springs led 1-0 in the fourth as Nic Messina led off with a double, moved to third on Kayden Boyer’s grounder and scored on Caleb Daigle’s sacrifice fly.
After a leadoff walk to Chase Thibodeaux in the fifth, Denham Springs got six straight hits – a double by Matthew Lewis, a single by Kye Doiron, a double by Colton Longley and three straight singles by Gavin Durand, Slayde Daigle and Colton Hood – pushing the lead to 6-0.
Messina was hit by a pitch before consecutive doubles by Boyer and Caleb Daigle made the score 10-0 before Cy Martin’s sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 11-0.
Messina went 1-for-1 with two runs, Boyer had two RBIs, Caleb Daigle had three RBIs, Martin was 2-for-2 with a run, while Lewis and Slayde Daigle each went 2-for-2 with a run to lead DSHS.
Klug gave up four hits, no runs, no walks and struck out six in six innings.
SUMNER 9, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 7
Sumner trailed 5-0 but scored eight runs in the fourth on four errors and two hits.
A pair of errors led to another run in the top of theke fifth before French Settlement scored two runs on Lucas Crowder’s leadoff single and a pair of two-out errors in the seventh.
Prestin Vicknair reached on an error to score two runs, and Chance Langston’s grounder to third drove in another before Byrcen Valle singled in a run for a 4-0 lead for the Lions in the bottom of the first.
Zephania Clements had a one-out single and later scored on a wild pitch for a 5-0 lead.
Langston, Jackson Chewning and Vicknair combined to give up three hits, nine runs and six walks while striking out seven in seven innings.
