The Walker Metro League baseball team went undefeated over the weekend to win the 2D Sports South Louisiana Classic, picking up a 6-0 win over 5 Star Gulf South Poncho in the championship game.
WALKER 6, 5 STAR GULF SOUTH PONCHO 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Walker Metro League baseball team went undefeated over the weekend to win the 2D Sports South Louisiana Classic, picking up a 6-0 win over 5 Star Gulf South Poncho in the championship game.
WALKER 6, 5 STAR GULF SOUTH PONCHO 0
Brodie Thompson hurled a complete game, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out four, and the Wildcats backed him with three runs in the third and one each in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
Thompson also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Hayden Price was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Jake Dalton went 1-for-2 with two RBIs as the Wildcats had seven hits.
WALKER 14, WAR 16U 0
Hunter Granger hurled a complete game one-hitter while walking one and striking out six, and Walker pounded out 14 hits in the win while putting the game away with five runs in the third and eight in the fourth.
Jordan Boudreaux had a two-run inside-the-park home run as part of the eight-run fourth inning.
Granger, Jacob McInnis, Owen Jeansonne, Price and Cade Isreal each had two hits for Walker, which collected 14 in the game. Boudreaux, Skyler Dwyer, McInnis and Price each had two RBIs.
WALKER 9, 5 STAR GULF SOUTH LEMELLE 2
McInnis went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs, while Aiden Jeansonne threw a complete game, giving up five hits, two runs and two walks while striking out six.
McInnis had a two-run home run in a three-run sixth after Walker put together a four-run first inning.
Boudreaux and Thompson also had two hits each as the Wildcats collected 10 in the game.
WALKER 9, BARBE FRESHMAN LUCCINI 1
Boudreaux and Kade Thomas combined on a one-hitter, and Walker put the game away with a five-run seventh.
Boudreaux gave up no hits while striking out 12 and walking three in 5.1 innings, while Thomas gave up a hit, a run and a walk while striking out two in 1.2 innings.
Jake Dalton had a three-run triple to highlight the seventh inning, while Boudreaux and Hayden Paetz each had two hits, with Walker collecting 10 in the game.
WALKER 7, CBA STICKS BLACK 15U 1
Tyson Michelli threw a complete game, giving up seven hits, a run and five walks while striking out three, and Walker built a 7-0 lead.
McInnis went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run, while Robbie Vucinovich was 2-for-2 to lead Walker, which had eight hits.
WALKER 12, CBA STICKS BLACK 16U 3
Dalton threw a complete game two-hitter while striking out eight and walking four to get the win, and Walker scored all of its runs in two innings, getting four in the third and eight in the fourth after the Sticks got a run in the first.
Thompson was 2-for-2 with a run, McInnis went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Owen Jeansonne went 1-for-1 with two runs and three RBIs, while Price had two RBIs. Walker had seven hits in the game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.