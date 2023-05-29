The Walker varsity baseball team went 2-1 in its opening tournament of the summer season, taking advantage of three straight one-out errors to pick up a 9-8 win over the Baton Rouge Patriots on Saturday.
On Friday, Cam Washington and Hunter Granger combined on a three-hitter in a 12-1 win over Catholic, while Zachary picked up a 10-2 win over the Wildcats.
WALKER 9, BATON ROUGE PATRIOTS 8
With the score tied 8-8, Walker’s Arlan Olivier and Hayden Paetz reached on consecutive one-out errors in the bottom of the sixth, and Hayden Price reached on an error at second, allowing Olivier to score the winning run.
Walker trailed 7-1 going into the bottom of the fourth but scored four runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. Zach Mayo had a two-run triple to cut the lead to 7-4.
Four straight walks with two out in the top of the fifth put the Patriots ahead 8-4, but Walker got a run on four straight walks to open the bottom of the fifth, and Mayo had a three-run triple to tie the score at 8-8.
Mayo went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, and Olivier scored three runs to lead Walker.
Granger, Mayo and Alex Hibbs combined to give up eight hits, eight runs and seven walks while striking out seven in six innings.
Zachary scored in every inning to get the win as Walker committed four errors.
Thompson singled in a run in the first to give Walker a 1-0 lead, but Zachary scored two in the first, one in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to go ahead 8-1.
Washington scored on an error in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 8-2 before Zachary scored two in the bottom of inning.
Thompson went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Walker, which had five hits.
Carson Ray, Price and Thompson gave up seven hits, 10 runs, five walks and struck out four in 4.1 innings.
Walker, which led 5-1, scored seven runs in the fourth inning to put the game away, with Thompson, Granger and Braylin Kent driving in runs as Catholic had two walks and two errors in the inning.
Ray was 2-for-3 with two runs, Price had four RBIs and Thompson was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI as Walker collected 11 hits.
Washington gave up three hits, a run, five walks and struck out eight in 3.1 innings, while Granger pitched two-thirds of an inning of clean relief.
