The Walker summer baseball team went 3-2 in tournament play over the weekend, wrapping up with a 15-2 win over the Knights Knation 14U Marucci Black as Jake Dalton and Kade Thomas combined on a three-hitter.
Walker defeated the LAK BM Crusaders 16U 7-2 as Hugh Allen hurled a two-hitter and picked up a 6-5 win over the River Parish Renegades West 16U team.
Tsunami Baseball 16U scored a 3-2 win over Walker, while the Gulf Coast Pirates 2025 notched a 5-2 victory.
WALKER 15, KNIGHTS KNATION 14U MARUCCI BLACK 2
Walker built an 8-0 lead as Tyson Michelli had a three-run inside-the-park home run in the third and put the game away with a five-run sixth.
Robbie Vucinovich had a two-run triple, and Brodie Thompson had an inside-the-park two-run home run in the sixth for Walker.
Thompson was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Hunter Granger scored three runs, Dalton was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, and Michelli went 2-for-3 with a run and four RBIs to lead Walker, which had 13 hits.
Dalton gave up a hit, a walk and struck out two in three innings, while Thomas gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in three innings of relief.
WALKER 7, LAK BM CRUSADERS 16U 2
Allen gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five in a complete game win.
Owen Jeansonne went 2-for-4 with three runs, Granger was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Brody Singleton went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Thomas was 2-for-2 with a run as Walker had nine hits.
WALKER 6, RIVER PARISH RENEGADES-WEST 16U 5
Walker led 6-3 after three innings before the Renegades rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Thompson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Dalton was 1-for-1 with two runs, and Thomas was 1-for-1 with a run as Walker had five hits.
Aiden Jeansonne gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and struck out five in five innings to get the win.
TSUNAMI BASEBALL 16U 3, WALKER 2
Tsunami Baseball scored all of its runs in the fourth inning after Walker went ahead 1-0.
Thompson went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Singleton was 2-for-2 with two RBIs as Walker collected six hits.
Anthony Bonano gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and struck out three in six innings for Walker.
GULF COAST PIRATES 2025 5, WALKER 2
The Pirates scored five runs in the fifth after Walker built a 2-0 lead.
Singleton went 2-for-3 with a run as Walker collected three hits.
Michelli gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and struck out two in six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.