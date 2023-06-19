The Walker summer baseball team went 1-3 in tournament action over the weekend.
The Wildcats picked up a 6-0 win over 21 Baseball Academy as Jordan Boudreaux and Skyler Dwyer combined on a four-hitter.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 1:41 am
In other games, PBA 16U Navy scored two runs in the bottom of sixth to grab an 8-7 win over Walker, while Tsunami Baseball 16U notched an 8-5 victory over the Wildcats.
Also, 16U Offseason Baseball-Lozano defeated Walker 9-0.
WALKER 6, 21 BASEBALL ACADEMY 0
Singles by Robert Adair and Kade Thomas, along with an error in the second inning, helped Walker go ahead 1-0, and Thomas later scored on a passed ball.
The Wildcats picked up a run in the fourth, and Brody Singleton had a two-run triple to highlight a three-run fifth.
Adair went 2-for-3, and Thomas was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI to lead Walker, which had 10 hits.
Boudreaux gave up three hits, five walks and struck out three in five innings to get the win. Dwyer gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
16U OFFSEASON BASEBALL-LOZANO 9, WALKER 0
Dylon Lozano hurled a one-hitter with five walks and six strikeouts over seven innings to key the win.
Thomas went 1-for-2 for Walker’s lone hit.
Hayden Price gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and struck out one in three innings, while Adair gave up two hits, a run and a walk in 1.2 innings, and Dwyer gave up three hits, three runs and struck out three in 2.1 innings.
TSUNAMI BASEBALL 16U 8, WALKER 5
Walker trailed 8-0 and got all of its runs with two out in the sixth inning on three walks, an error, a single by Cullen Peterson and a double by Thompson.
Thompson went 3-for-4 with an RBI as Walker had five hits.
Tyson Michelli gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and struck out two in 4.1 innings. Adair gave up a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
PBA 16U NAVY 8, WALKER 7
PBA 16U Navy scored two runs on an error with two out in the bottom of the sixth to win the game.
Walker led 7-6 going into the bottom of the sixth, but an error, a balk and a walk put runners at first and third.
With runners at second and third with two out, PBA loaded the bases on a hit batter, followed by an error at shortstop to score the winning runs.
Walker went ahead with two runs in the top of the fifth after Dwyer walked, Boudreaux doubled, Cade Isreal singled and Price flied out with one out to put the Wildcats ahead 7-6.
R Vucinovich went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Isreal scored two runs, and Price had two runs and two RBIs to lead Walker.
Thompson, Thomas and Dwyer combined to give up six hits, eight runs and two walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings.
