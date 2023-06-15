Springfield got solid pitching and used some big innings to sweep games from Central and St. Michael in summer softball action on Wednesday.
Berkley Mitchell hurled a four-hitter, and the Lady Bulldogs put together a pair of five-run innings in a 10-7 win over Central.
Halie Williams hurled a two-hitter, and the Lady Bulldogs used a four-run fourth inning to key a 6-4 win over St. Michael.
SPRINGFIELD 10, CENTRAL 7
The Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 3-0 deficit with a five-run second inning highlighted by a run-scoring single from Williams to tie the score and a two-run single from Alayna Edwards to put Springfield ahead 5-3.
Central got a solo home run in the top of the third, but Springfield put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the inning on two walks, two errors, a hit batter and a single by Edwards for a 10-4 lead.
Central rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth before Springfield got a double play to end the game.
Mitchel gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out three in four innings.
Edwards was 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead Springfield, which had four hits. Sydney Kinchen, Williams, Blayre Wheat each scored two runs.
SPRINGFIELD 6, ST. MICHAEL 4
Springfield snapped a 2-2 tie in the fourth as Karmine Williams and Shyanne McCarroll had consecutive leadoff singles, Mitchel drew a one-out walk, and Alonna Theaux walked with two out, to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 3-2.
Abigail Lagrosse walked, Alevia Norred reached on an error, and Raegan Davis walked, putting Springfield up 6-2.
St. Michael got a two-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth to cap the scoring.
St. Michael led 2-0 before Springfield tied the game in the top of the third as Mia Stump walked to lead off, stole second and third and scored on Ella Bourque’s grounder to shortstop.
Lagrosse had a two-out double and scored on Norred’s single to knot the game at 2-2.
Williams gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and struck out four in three innings.
