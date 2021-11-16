A number of athletes from Livingston Parish will be competing in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state swim meet, which begins Wednesday at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center.
The Division III (9:30 a.m.) and IV (4 p.m.) prelims will be held Wednesday, with finals Thursday at 9 a.m. for Division III and 3 p.m. for Division IV.
Prelims for Divisions I (9:30 a.m.) and II (4 p.m.) will be held Friday, with finals Saturday at 9 a.m. for Division I and 3 p.m. for Division II.
Holden’s Hannah Hirstius will compete in the Division IV meet in the 50 yard free style with a qualifying time of 27.59 and the 100 freestyle (1:02.14).
In Division I, Denham Springs’ team of Chelsea Bellony Ho A Sim, Montana Booth, Laney Wilkes, Eva Denino, Kailey Bonnette and Riley Rothman qualified in the 200 yard medley along with Walker’s team of Elena Gruwell, Alexandra Polk, Bailey Kogel, Kelly Addison, Kelei Romero Grove and Sofia Asencio.
The girls 200 yard freestyle features Denham’s team of Wilkes, Denino, Booth, Ho A Sim, Bonnette, Lynli Richard, Rothman and Ellie Dozier, and Walker’s team of Kelly Addison, Alexandra Polk, Bailey Kogel, Elena Gruwell, Romero Grove and Asencio.
The girls 400 yard freestyle relay includes Denham’s team of Wilkes, Booth, Denino, Ho A Sim, Richard, Rothman, Bonnette and Haley Benton along with Walker’s team of Addison Kelly, Asencio, Kogel, Gruwell, Polk and Romero Grove.
On the boys side, Denham’s team of Mason Doucet, Kyle Kieronski, Brice Peyton, Peyton Walker, Drew Partin and Christian Hoover qualified in the 200 yard medley, along with Walker’s team of David Kingsbury, Nathan Ray, Matthew Rotolo and Joshua Lee.
Keironski, Mason Doucet, Drew Partin, May, Peyton, Walker Peyton and Christian Hoover of DSHS and Walker’s team of Nathan Ray, Kingsbury, Joshua Lee, Rotolo and Wyatt Howard qualified in the 200 yard freestyle relay.
In the 400 yard freestyle relay, Denham’s team of May, Peyton, Doucet, Keironski, Partin, Peyton and Christian Hoover qualified, along with Walker’s team of Ray, Kingsbury, Lee, Rotolo and Wyatt Howard.
Denham’s Jackson May qualified in the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard freestyle, along with Kieronski.
