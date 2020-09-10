The Capital City Swim League begins its season Saturday, but it will have a different look in an effort to follow guidelines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This season the league is divided into six clusters with two meets -- one boys and one for girls – on each competition day. Three team clusters will participate at each meet.
Saturday’s meet, to be held at Crawfish Aquatics, will feature Clusters 1, 2, and 3. Cluster 1 includes Ascension Christian, Baton Rouge Magnet, Brusly and Parkview Baptist. Cluster 2 includes Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy, while Cluster 3 has Denham Springs High, Dutchtown, Live Oak and University High.
Presley Pourciau, Megan Rodgers and Laney Wilkes return to lead the DSHS girls, while Brice and Walker Peyton, Kyle Kieronski, Addison Sloper are expected to lead the DSHS boys.
Warm-ups begin at 7 a.m., with meet 1 (girls) to follow. The boys meet will follow 25 minutes after the completion of the first meet.
Below is a complete league schedule:
2020 Capital City Swim League Meet Schedule
Cluster 1: Ascension Christian, Baton Rouge Magnet, Brusly, Parkview Baptist
Cluster 2: Catholic High, St. Joseph’s Academy
Cluster 3: Denham Springs High, Live Oak, Dutchtown, University Lab
Cluster 4: Dunham, East Ascension, East Iberville, Liberty Magnet, St. Michael
Cluster 5: Episcopal, McKinley, Plaquemine, Riverside, West Feliciana
Cluster 6: Holden, Walker, Southern Lab, St. Amant, Woodlawn, Zachary
Meet Dates
Sept. 12: Cluster Groups 1,2,3
Sept. 19: Cluster Groups 4,5,6
Sept. 26: Cluster Groups 1,3,5
Oct. 3: Cluster Groups 2,4,6
Oct. 10: Cluster Groups 1,3,6
Oct. 24: Cluster Groups 2,4,5
Oct. 30-Nov. 1: CCSL Championship Meet
