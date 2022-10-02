DSHS Swim team with parish meet trophy

The DSHS swim team brings home the Livingston Parish Swim Meet trophy.

 Photo submitted

The Denham Springs High swim team swept team titles at the Livingston Parish Swim Meet at the PARDS Aquatics Center on Saturday.

The event featured more than 50 swimmers compete from Walker, Live Oak and Denham Springs High.

Parish swim meet-High point winners Jackson May, Berkley May

Denham Springs High swim team members Jackson May and Berkley May were the high point overall winners for boys and girls categories at the parish swim meet, scoring 60 points each for their team.
Parish Swim meet Chelsea Bellony Ho A Sim

Denham Springs High's Chelsea Bellony Ho A Sim qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle. 

