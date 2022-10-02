The Denham Springs High swim team swept team titles at the Livingston Parish Swim Meet at the PARDS Aquatics Center on Saturday.
The event featured more than 50 swimmers compete from Walker, Live Oak and Denham Springs High.
The Denham Springs girls won with 648.50 points, followed by Live Oak (202.50) and Walker (98). The DSHS boys had 535 points, followed by Live Oak (225) and Walker (195).
It was the first high school meet held at the venue since 2011, and Denham Springs High coach Margot May is eager to see the growth of the event over the next five years. May, along with Walker coach Kevin Fambrough and Live Oak coach Courteney Steven said hosting a qualifying meet made a dream come true for parish coaches and their teams.
"As swimming continues to grow in Livingston Parish, we just felt like it was time to allow local residents an opportunity to cheer for their hometown teams,” May said.
Denham Springs had four more qualifiers for the state meet -- Chelsea Bellony Ho A Sim in the girls 50-yard free and Jackson May in the 100-yard fly, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke.
Live Oak’s Herbert Haddox won the boys 50-yard free (25.59), while Sylvia White of Live Oak won the girls 100-yard freestyle (1:03.10).
Several pool records were established at the parish meet, and are as follows:
Boys 200-yard medley relay: DSHS, 1:54.06 - Mason Doucet, Drew Partin, Jackson May and Eli Bonnette
Boys 200-yard freestyle: DSHS, 2:03.78 - Mason Doucet
Girls 50-yard freestyle: DSHS, 27.78 - Berkley May
Girls 100-yard butterfly: DSHS, 1:12.47 - Berkley May
Boys 100-yard butterfly: DSHS, 57.96 - Jackson May
Boys 500-yard butterfly: DSHS, 5:49.22 - Mason Doucet
Girls 100-yard backstroke: DSHS, 1:09.32 - Berkley May
Boys 100-yard backstroke: DSHS, 1:01.56 - Jackson May
Boys 100-yard breaststroke: DSHS, 1:07.66 - Jackson May
Boys 400-yard freestyle relay: DSHS, Drew Partin, Eli Bonnette, Grayson Harman, Jackson May
