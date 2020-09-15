The Denham Springs boys finished fifth and Live Oak ninth, while the DSHS girls were sixth and LOHS seventh in the Capital City Swim League’s opening meet of the season Saturday at Crawfish Aquatics.
Denham Springs’ Larid May was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:30.65) and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.63).
Also in the 50-yard freestyle, Denham’s Kyle Kieronski was 12th (25.25), followed by teammate Addison Sloper (26.00), Live Oak’s Haddox Hebert (21st, 26.84), Denham Springs’ Walker Peyton (27th, 27.66), Brice Peyton (28th, 27.82), Christian Hoover of DSHS (33rd, 28.50), Denham’s Drew Partin (37th, 30.06) and Live Oak’s Caleb Seals (38th, 31.00) and Ben Kimble (44th, 33.73).
Sloper finished 11th (59.80) in the boys 100-yard freestyle, followed by Walker Peyton (12th, 1:01.72), Hebert (14th, 1:04.37) and Brice Peyton (1:04.63).
Also, Partin was 24th (1:07.84), Seals 26th (1:11.51) and Kimble 31st (1:21.69).
Hoover was also 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.51).
Catholic High (482 points) won the boys title, while Baton Rouge High (295) was second, and Dutchtown (147) third. University High (129) was fourth, followed by DSHS (57), Parkview Baptist (37), Brusly (25), Ascension Christian (8) and Live Oak (6).
Laney Wilkes led the Denham Springs girls with a fourth-place finish (28.67) in the 50-yard freestyle, followed by teammates Montana Booth (18th, 32.28), Isabelle Duval (20th, 32.77) and Presley Pourciau (21st, 32.83).
Live Oak’s Addison Kiger was 23rd in the same event (32.20), followed by Denham’s Eva Denino (34.31), Bella Szymanski (28th, 35.43), Lynli Richard (29th, 35.46), Live Oak’s Hannah Bass (31st, 35.90) and Emily Tullos (39th, 42.42).
Denham Springs’ Sydney Stepp (1:07.92) and Megan Rogers (1:08.86) finished ninth and 10th in the girls 100-yard freestyle, followed by Live Oak’s Sylvia White (12th, 1:09.74).
Denham Springs’ group of Denino (23rd, 1:21.09), Erin Stepp (24th, 1:21.48), Ellie Dozier (25th, 1:21.76) and Richard (26th, 1:22.52) finished in a bunch, followed by Live Oak’s Tullos (32nd, 1:42.13).
White was ninth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.41), while Duval was 14th (1:24.62), Kiger 16th (1:26.83), Pourciau 22nd (1:32:11) and Dozier 23rd (1:33.49).
Wilkes also turned in a sixth-place finish in the girls 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.51), while Live Oak’s Olivia Chenier was 14th (1:27.26), Booth was 19th (1:33.16), Sydney Stepp 22nd (1:43.50) and Erin Stepp 25th (1:55.46).
Chenier was also sixth in the girls 200-yard individual medley (2:51.50).
St. Joseph’s won the team title with 292 points, followed by Baton Rouge High (224), University High (189), Dutchtown (144), Parkview Baptist (130), Denham Springs (48), Live Oak (32), while Ascension Christian and Brusly tied for eighth with 30 points each.
The Capital City Swim League season continues Saturday at 7 a.m. at Crawfish Aquatics with teams in cluster groups 4, 5 and 6 competing with a girls meet first, followed by a boys meet.
Cluster 6 features Walker, Holden, University Lab, St. Amant, Woodlawn and Zachary.
Cluster 4 features Dunham, East Ascension, East Iberville, Liberty Magnet and St. Michael, while Cluster 5 includes Episcopal, McKinley, Plaquemine, Riverside Academy and West Feliciana.
