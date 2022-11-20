The Denham Springs High boys swim team finished tied for 14th, and the DSHS girls team was 16th at the Division I state meet held over the weekend in Sulphur.
The Denham Springs High boys swim team finished tied for 14th, and the DSHS girls team was 16th at the Division I state meet held over the weekend in Sulphur.
Denham’s boys scored 33 points, while the girls scored 15.
In the finals:
Berkley May of Denham Springs finished 10th in the girls 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.83, establishing a school record.
Denham’s 200-yard freestyle team of Chelsea Bellony-Ho-A-Sim, Audrey Martinez, Montana Booth and Angelina Holwager was 15th in 1:56.33.
The DSHS girls 200-yard medley relay team of Claire McGovern, Booth, May and Holwager was 15th in 2:11.52.
Jackson May of DSHS was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.73.
Denham Springs’ boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Drew Partin, Grayson Harman, Mason Doucet and Jackson May was 13th in 1:38.07.
Jackson May, Harman, Partin and Doucet finished 11th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The DSHS girls 400-yard freestyle relay team was disqualified in the final.
In the preliminaries:
The DSHS team of McGovern, Booth, May and Holwager was 15th (2:12.28), while Walker’s team of Kelei Romero-Grove, Alexandra Polk, Sofia Asencio and Addison Kelly was 23rd (2:32.83) in the girls 200-yard medley relay.
Walker’s team of Nathan Ray, Remington O’Reilly, Joshua Lee and Christian Brumfield was 23rd (2:21.98) in the boys 200-yard medley relay.
Denham’s Berkley May was 20th in the girls 200-yard individual medley (2:28.13) and Denham’s Berkley May was 11th in the girls 100-yard backstroke (1:06.47).
Live Oak’s Sylvia White was and 24th in the girls 100-yard backstroke (1:11.70) and 32nd in the girls 50-yard freestyle (28.19).
Jackson May of DSHS was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (22.56).
Bellony Ho-A-Sim, Martinez, Booth and Holwager of DSHS were 15th (1:57.98), while the Walker team of Bailey Kogel, Kelly, Polk and Elena Gruwell was 19th (2:05.46) in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay.
Denham’s team of Partin, Harman, Doucet and Jackson May was 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.03), while Live Oak’s team of Jackson Arms, Devin Walton, Zach Chaney and Herbert Haddox was 25th (1:57.81). Walker’s team was disqualified.
Partin of DSHS was 43rd in the boys 100-yard backstroke (1:06.93).
Berkley May, McGovern, Martinez and Bellony Ho-A-Sim finished 16th in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay (4:27.67), while Walker’s team of Kelly, Polk, Kogel and Gruwell was 21st (4:47.42).
The DSHS team of Jackson May, Harman, Partin and Doucet was 14th in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay (3:42.88), while Walker’s team of Ray, O’Reilly, Lee and Brumfield was 25th (5:02.68).
