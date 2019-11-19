HOLDEN – What started with simple aspirations has turned into a steady force of sorts in Holden.
The school’s girls swim team, now in its third season, has made a few waves and will be represented again at the Division IV state meet, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.
It’s the third straight season Holden will be represented at the state meet.
“The original plan was, ‘let’s start it, see how it goes, and we’ll go from there.’ I think we are going fantastic,” Holden coach Sheila Green said. “I think everybody works really hard. The kids are really dedicated, and hopefully we’ll continue to be successful.”
The team is made up of five members – senior Josie Purvis, juniors Cali Green, Olivia Barnes and Kathryn Cornett and sophomore Hannah Hirstius.
Although she’s a senior, it’s Purvis’ first year on the team after she got a call from Green asking if she wanted to join the squad.
“I just got drafted,” she said. “I never had professional swim lessons where you learn the strokes or anything. I said, ‘I’ll do whatever you’re willing to teach me.’”
Purvis, who is also a member of the Holden powerlifting team, attended her first swim meet in late October, and she admitted it was a different experience for her.
“I had already kind of experienced how a meet kind of works, but swim is very different because you only just have the small area around the pool, so it’s like sardines,” she said. “It’s all kinds of people there. Powerlifting, you can kind of spread out in the stands or whatever, but not at swim because there are very few seats. Everybody’s crowded around trying to watch. It’s kind of a culture shock. I will say that.”
Cali Green said the team has come a long way since those early days.
“Our freshman year, we were all just kind of figuring it out, figuring out if we actually like this, and your freshman year is tough because you’re figuring out life, you’re figuring out high school and then you add stuff on top of it,” she said.
For Barnes, part of figuring things out included learning how to breathe properly while swimming.
“It’s really hard when you’re trying to keep your head under the water and breathe at the same time,” she said.
The team, however, said Walker High coach Kevin Fambrough, whose team practices with Holden’s, provided the team with a simple and maybe humorous mantra to get past that.
“‘Swim now, breathe later,’” some members of the group said in unison while laughing.
While it may seem unusual for Fambrough to help the Holden team, he said that’s just the way swimming works.
“Swimming is more of a community,” he said. “Everyone wants to see the swimmers succeed and get better. The opposition or the enemy is the clock. We all want kids to drop time and become better swimmers, so you do whatever you can to help kids whether they’re from Walker or Holden.”
He pointed out swimmers representing other parish schools cheer each other on during meets, even helping them with technique in an effort to try to help them.
“It’s never Walker vs. Holden,” he said. “We’re all from Livingston Parish.”
Like some of her teammates, Cornett said she was recruited by Sheila Green to join the swim team in August of her freshman year.
“I was like, ‘Oh, I know backstroke and freestlyle, why not,?’” Cornett said. “It was a different animal because I’ve never been on a sports team before …”
Then there’s Hirstius, whom the team called its ‘secret weapon’.
“I’m not a secret weapon,” Hirstius deadpanned.
Purvis kind of agreed.
“She’s not much of a secret,” Purvis said. “Every time we got to a meet, we’re always like, ‘Where’s Hannah?’ And she’s always talking to somebody.”
Somehow, they said, she always makes it to the race on time.
Barnes, Cornett, Cali Green and Purvis will be competing in the 200 medley relay at the state meet, while Barnes, Cornett, Hirstius and Purvis qualified in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“We kind of know each other’s moves before we make them, especially in the pool,” Cali Green said of the chemistry that’s developed on the team, while describing what each member brings to the table when it comes to relays. “I’m ready to go. I’m always first off the block, so I’m going to start early, if anything. Olivia and Kathryn hesitate just to make sure … They’re the reliable ones. I’m just kind of the wild one, and then Hannah is always on point. That’s all there is to it. Then when you add Josie in the mix, she’s still trying to figure it out, too.”
There may also be a bit of a chip on the group’s shoulder after the 200 medley relay team was disqualified for an early takeoff in the consolation finals at last year’s state meet.
“It’s always a gamble, and we know each other,” Cali Green said. “Our biggest thing is we don’t want to disappoint each other, and so that pushes us a lot more.”
The team members backed this up by saying relay times are often better than their individual times.
“It’s different being in an individual sport because for relays, you’re doing it for your team, but in individuals it’s like you’re trying to beat your best time,” said Barnes, who also competes on the Holden powerlifting and softball teams, while noting she brings a ‘calm’ to the group. “You’re trying to beat yourself of yesterday, just trying to be better.”
Cornett said the team’s different personalities come together when it’s time for the relays.
“I feel like I can almost be a mixture of things,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll be the freaking out one because I’m having a bad day, stressed about something. Sometimes it’s just like the calm ‘let’s go with it, it will be fine …’ And then there are times I’m just really hungry at the meet.
“We all bring something different to the table, so it’s almost like we’re just different personalities and different people all coming together and representing a really good team,” she said.
Coach Green said: “But all the pieces of the puzzle fit."
Fambrough said the biggest advancement he’s seen from the Holden team from the first year to now is the team’s ability to do all four strokes.
“Most people can learn to do freestyle, or if you know how to swim, you know how to do freestyle,” he said, noting Cornett did a 25-yard butterfly without breathing during practice. “It’s learning the other strokes. They have been very good at picking up how to do the other strokes and improving at them.”
He likes the team’s chances heading into the state meet.
“Going into the Division IV meet, they’re going to be swimming all three relays, and I’m pretty sure they’ll get all of them back into the top 16. If you ask a lot of people, ‘Can you do that with a team that’s only like three years old? They’d say, ‘Well, you might get one.’ They’ve worked very hard. They’re very dedicated to do it.”
Hirstius also qualified for the 200 and 500 freestyle events and has something to prove after battling anxiety and ear issues and a cold during the season.
“It’s just been a week, two-week breaks here and there, and it’s not because I want to miss,” she said. “It’s just it happens, and I’m not back to where I am, and it’s very frustrating.
“Having that break … it made me forget how to swim,” Hirstius continued. “I’m not going to lie. I got back in the pool and I was like ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’”
She said she also added 13 seconds to her time in the 500 after qualifying for the state meet, something she’s looking to remedy in Sulphur.
“It is my race, or it’s supposed to be,” she said. “Me adding that much time and never adding that before was very frustrating, but they (teammates) were there for me. They were like, ‘It’s going to be all right. You’re going to swim it again at state, so just kick butt there.’” I’m just like, ‘Alright.’ That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
