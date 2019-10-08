BATON ROUGE – A state meet qualifier highlighted Denham Springs’ showing on Oct. 5 in its Capital City Swim League meet.
Alexis Basco qualified for the Division I-5A State Meet in November in the 100 butterfly, with a time of 1:12.16 The state time is a 1:12.19.
Basco placed fourth in that event, while taking seventh in the 100 free in 1:06.66.
Megan Rodgers took fourth in the 50 free (27.98) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:15.87).
Laney Wilkes had a pair of eighth-place finishes in the 50 free (28.55) and 500 free (6:37.61).
Other DSHS swimmers in the top 16 were Elle Denton, 13th in the 100 free (1:11.08) and Isabelle Duval, 15th in the 100 free (1:13.51).
For the boys team, Addison Sloper took fourth in the 500 free (5:46.93) and 16th in the 50 free (26.17).
Meanwhile, David Norton and Kyle Kieronski tied for seventh in the 50 free at 25.32.
The teammates also had a pair of 11th-place finishes in different events, Norton in the 100 back (1:08.26) and Kieronski in the 100 free (57.89).
Cooper Achord was 13th in both the 100 free (59.85) and 50 free (25.82).
Walter Peyton was 12th in the 100 back (1;10.82), while Ethan Beadle was 14th (1:1844). Brice Peyton also took 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.39).
In the team standings, the Denham Springs girls team was third with 200 points, while the boys team was fifth with 154 points.
