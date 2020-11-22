Athletes from Denham Springs High, Walker and Live Oak wrapped up their seasons at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Division I and Division II state championship meets held Friday and Saturday at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport.
Denham Springs and Walker competed in the Division I meet, while Live Oak was in the Division II meet.
DIVISION I
The Denham Springs girls finished 23rd with two points, while the DSHS boys were 26th with one point.
Denham Springs’ Laird May was 16th in the boys 100-yard freestyle (52.01) and 24th in the boys 200-yard freestyle (1:57.19), while Laney Wilkes of DSHS was 21st in the girls 50-yard freestyle (27.55). Denham’s Megan Rodgers was 17th in the girls 100-yard freestyle (58.46).
The DSHS boys 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kyle Kieronski, Addison Sloper, Walker Peyton and May finished 18th (3:45.94), while Walker was disqualified in the event.
In the boys 200-yard medley relay, Denham Springs’ team of Peyton, Christian Hoover, Kieronski and Sloper was 19th (1:57.47), while Walker’s team of David Kingsbury, Dreux Palmer, Christopher Steele and Christian Brumfield was 24th in 2:31.86.
In the girls 200-yard medley relay, the Walker team of Aubree Melancon, Bailey Kogel, Alexandra Polk and Kelly Addison was 18th (2:36.07), while Denham Springs was disqualified.
Denham’s team of Sydney Stepp, Erin Stepp, Montana Booth and Wilkes was 16th in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay (1:58.74), while Walker’s team of Polk, Addison, Melancon and Elena Gruwell was 21st (2:07.90).
Sydney Stepp, Isabelle Duval, Presley Pourciau and Rodgers finished 18th for DSHS in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay, while Walker’s team of Melancon, Polk, Kogel and Gruwell was 22nd (4:52.45).
In the boys 200-yard freestyle relay, Walker’s team of Steele, Nathan Ray, Palmer and Brumfield was 22nd (2:11.29), while DSHS was disqualified.
St. Joseph’s won the girls state title with 280.5 points, while Catholic High won the boys title with 459.5 points.
DIVISION II
Live Oak’s Sylvia White finished ninth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:39.31) and 11th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.82). Teammate Olivia Chenier was seventh in the same event (1:02.64).
The Lady Eagles’ team of White, Hannah Bass, Addison Kiger and Chenier finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:04.92).
Live Oak was disqualified in the 200-yard medley relay.
The Lady Eagles finished 14th in the team standings with 39 points, while St. Scholastica won the title with 381 points.
