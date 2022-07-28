Greystone Country Club swimmers, on back row, from left to right, Andi Smith, Angelina, Claire McGovern, Montana Booth, Grayson Harman, Eli Bonnette. Front row from left to right, Aralyn Bonnette, Maelyn Bonnette, Oaklyn Bonnette.
The Greystone Golf and Country Club swim team took home eight gold medals and finished first in the Middle Division at the City Meet earlier this summer.
Greystone finished undefeated in all regular season meets against The Country Club of Louisiana, Jefferson Terrace, Westminster and Jambalaya Park.
Aralyn Bonnette (6 and under girls 25-yard backstroke); Sam Duval: (7-8 boys 25-yard backstroke); Grady Smith (11-12 boys 50-yard backstroke); Berkley May (13-14 girls 50-yard freestyle); Eli Bonnette (13-14 boys 50-yard freestyle); Jackson Laird May (15-18 boys (50-yard freestyle) and Millen Fehr (15-18 boys 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard individual medley) captured gold medals.
Grayson Harman (13-14 boys 50-yard backstroke); Eli Bonnette (13-14 boys 100-yard IM and Jackson Laird May (15-18 boys 50-yard butterfly) captured silver medals.
Amelia LeBlanc (11-12 girls 50-yard freestyle); Tucker May (11-12 boys 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly and Claire McGovern (13-14 girls 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly) brought home bronze medals.
In the relays, Greystone’s 11-12 boys 200-yard medley relay team of Grady Smith (backstroke), August Booth (breaststroke), Tucker May (butterfly) and Anderson Bonnette (freestyle) took first place by 11 seconds.
The 9-10 boys 100-yard medley relay team of Reid Sullivan (backstroke), Ethan Brunet (breaststroke), Grey Ramsey (butterfly) and Kai Bonnette (freestyle) was third.
In the past five years, Greystone has won the 7-8 boys medley relay, 9-10 boys medley relay and now the 11-12 medley relay.
The Greystone swim program had a team of less than 20 swimmers 10 years ago and finished with 88 this season.
