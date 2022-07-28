Greystone Country Club

Greystone Country Club swimmers, on back row, from left to right, Andi Smith, Angelina, Claire McGovern, Montana Booth, Grayson Harman, Eli Bonnette. Front row from left to right, Aralyn Bonnette, Maelyn Bonnette, Oaklyn Bonnette.

 Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Harman
Greystone 8-and-under swimmers

The Greystone Country Club 8-and-under swimmers (Grayson Webb, Cecile Fore, Miller Webb, Olli Kate Smith, Aralyn Bonnette, Oakland Bonnette and Reece Watson celebrate with Coach Margot May.

The Greystone Golf and Country Club swim team took home eight gold medals and finished first in the Middle Division at the City Meet earlier this summer.

Greystone finished undefeated in all regular season meets against The Country Club of Louisiana, Jefferson Terrace, Westminster and Jambalaya Park.

Greystone 6-and-under swimmers

The Greystone Country Club 6-and-under girls Kennedy Craig, Olli Kate Smith, Grace Hood, Aralyn Bonnette.
Greystone swimmers

Greystone Country Club swimmers Reese Harman, Kyleigh Carlton, McKenna Toups and Amelia LeBlanc.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.