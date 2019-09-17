BATON ROUGE – Two Livingston Parish swimmers qualified for their respective state swim meets in the opening Capital City Swim League meet on Sept. 14 for swimmers from four parish schools.
For the third consecutive year, Hannah Hirstius, of Holden, qualified for the Division IV (Classes 2A, 1A, B, C) State Meet in the 200 free and 500 free events.
Olivia Chenier, of Live Oak, qualified for the second year in the 100 breaststroke for the Division II (Class 4A) State Swim Meet.
Hirstius took fourth place in the 500 free (5:5.54) and fifth in the 200 free (2:13.02). Chenier finished fifth in the breaststroke in 1:23.51.
The Denham Springs boys team had four swimmers place in the top 16 in two events each.
Addison Sloper took third in the 200 free (2:10.38) and 13th in the 50 free (26.35). Kyle Kieronski was sixth in the 50 free (25.59) and 16th in the 100 breast (1:18.75).
David Norton was seventh in the 200 free (2:30.05) and 12th in the 50 free (26.29). Cooper Acord finished eighth in the 200 free (2:31.11) and 15th in the 50 free (26.64)
Rounding out top 16 finishes for the Jackets were: Walker Peyton, 100 back (1:14.09); Ethan Beadle, 12th in the 100 free (1:04.97); and Ian Harris, 16h in the 100 free (1:07.89).
The Denham Springs girls team had three swimmers place in the top 16 in two events each.
Laney Wilkes finished third in the 100 breast (1:22.34) and 14th in the 50 free (29.35). Megan Rodgers was fourth in the 200 free (2:28.39) and 14th in the 100 free (1:04.32).
Alexis Basco took ninth in the 50 free (28.72) and 12th in the 100 free (1:03.89).
Walker’s Chris Steele took ninth in the 100 free (1;02.50), and Aubree Melancon was 16th in the 100 back (1:21.97).
In the boys team standings, Denham Springs took fifth with 170 points, and Walker was 10th with 47 points. In the girls team standings, it was Denham Springs, fifth with 132 points; Holden, 10th, 41 points; Live Oak, 14th, 15 points; and Walker, 16th, 5 points.
