BATON ROUGE – A Livingston Parish swimmer will be taking part in the inaugural Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star Swim Meet on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Lutcher High School Aquatics Center, 1910 W. Main St., Lutcher.
Hannah Hirstius, of Holden, will be competing with the East team.
Swimmers who placed in the top 16 at their respective state championship meet last year were eligible to participate.
Hirstius placed fourth in the 500 free (5:43.08) and fifth in the 200 free (2:08.78) at the Division IV (Classes A, B and C) state meet.
Entry times are from the finals’ sessions at the 2018 state meets.
Warmups begin at 10:30 a.m. and the meet begins at 11:45 a.m.
A total of 106 girls and 106 boys are scheduled to compete.
Swimmers have been divided into East and West teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.