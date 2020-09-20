Holden junior Hannah Hirstius qualified for the Division IV State Swim Meet in two events Saturday at the season-opening meet for Holden and Walker.
Walker senior Aubree Melancon also had a pair of fifth-place finishes to lead the Wildcats.
Hirstius took second in the 100 free (1:03.78) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:12.69)
Melancon set a personal best with a 32.08 in the 50 freestyle. She also was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:23.77).
St. Amant won the meet with 246 points, followed by Episcopal with 213.
Walker scored 76 points to finish 4th. Holden scored 48 to take 6th.
Due to a power failure at the Ketcham Fitness Center, the boys meet scheduled after the girls meet was canceled.
It will be rescheduled, league officials said.
Also placing in the top 16 for Holden was senior Libby Barnes, 7th in the 50 free (33.22) and 14th in the 100 free (1:17.30).
Walker freshman Elena Gruwell also had two top-16 finishes, taking 7th in the 100 free (1:09.66) and 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.59).
Wildcat sophomore Alex Polk was 8th in the 100 breaststroke (1:33.00) and 10th in the 100 free (1:15.16).
Also scoring for Walker was Isabella Slade, 11th in the 100 back (1:33.06) and Bailey Addison, 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:42.78).
Walker and Holden will compete again in the Capital City Swim League meet on Oct. 3.
