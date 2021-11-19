Holden's Hannah Hirstius wrapped up her high school career with a solid performance in the Division IV state swim meet on Thursday at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatics Center.
Hirstius turned in a personal record 26.92 in the 50 yard freestyle to finish third.
Mady Hill of Pope John Paul II (24.44) won the event, while Carolina Prieto of Newman was third (26.60).
Hirstius finished fourth in the 100 yard freestyle in 58.48.
Hill won the event in 56.32, while Anna Chelette of Holy Savior Menard was second (56.32) and Country Day's Mary Grace De La Cruz third (57.04).
