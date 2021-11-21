Live Oak’s Sylvia White finished fourth in the 100 yard backstroke and eighth in the 100 yard freestyle to lead the efforts of Livingston Parish athletes at the Division I and II state swim meets at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Recreation and Aquatic Center over the weekend.
The meets were completed in separate sessions for Division I and Division II.
Denham Springs and Walker compete in Divison I, while Live Oak competes in Division II.
White had a time of 1:09.51 in the Division II girls 100 yard backstroke and a time of 1:02.31 in the girls 100 yard freestyle as Live Oak tied for 17th in the team standings with 36 points.
In Division I, Denham Springs’ team of Laney Wilkes, Eva Denino, Montana Booth and Chelsea Bellomy Ho A Sim finished 13th in the girls 200 yard freestyle final in a time of 1:55.36. The same team finished 13th in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 4:23.23.
Walker’s team of Addison Kelly, Sofia Asencio, Alexandra Polk and Elena Grunwell was 22nd in the prelims for the same event (4:52.89).
In the girls 200 yard medley, the team of Bellomy Ho A Sim, Booth, Wilkes and Denino was 19th in preliminaries with a time of 2:17.68, while Walker’s team of Elena Grunwell, Alexandra Polk, Bailey Kogel and Addison Kelly was 23rd in preliminaries with a time of 2:26.91.
Walker’s team of Kelly, Polk, Kogel and Grunwell was 21st in the 200 freestyle relay prelims (2:06:53).
On the boys’ side, the DSHS team of Jackson May, Walker Peyton, Mason Doucet and Kyle Keironski was 12th in the 400 freestyle final (3:35.31), while Walker’s team of Nathan Ray, David Kingsbury, Joshua Lee and Matthew Rotolo was 26th in the preliminaries of the same event (5:17.34).
Keironski, Doucet, Partin and Rotolo finished 13th in the 200 yard freestyle relay final (1:38.13), while Walker’s team of Ray, Kingsbury, Lee and Rotolo was 26th in the prelims of the event (2:15.36).
In the boys 200 medley relay, the DSHS team of Doucet, Keironski, Brice Peyton and Walker Peyton was 17th in preliminaries (1:54.10), while Walker’s team of Kingsbury, Ray, Rotolo and Lee was 27th (2:32.08).
May was 19th in the 100 freestyle prelims (53.73), while Keironski was 31st (50.65). May was also 18th in the 200 individual medley prelims (2:08.34).
Denham Springs’ boys were 19th in the team standings with 18 points, while the DSHS girls were 18th with 16 points.
Elsewhere in Division II, Live Oak’s 200 yard medley relay team of Haddox Hebert, Benjamin Kimble, Caleb Seals and Zach Chaney was 11th in the final in a time of 2:16.05. The same team was 11th (1:53.00) in the 200 freestyle relay final.
Live Oak’s 200 freestyle relay team of Olivia Chenier, Mia Owens, Emma Wintz and White finished 16th in prelims (2:15.18) but didn’t race in the final.
Chenier of Live Oak was 14th in the 50 freestyle final.
