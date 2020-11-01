The Denham Springs High boys swimming team finished eighth in the Capital City Swim League Championship on Sunday, while Walker finished 16th.
The effort followed the girls CCSL Championship on Saturday in which DSHS finished ninth, Walker was 10th, Live Oak 13th and Holden 16th. Denham had 64 points, Walker had 48, Live Oak 39 and Holden 20.
At Sunday’s meet, DSHS finished sixth in the boys 200-yard medley (1:58.13), while Walker was 12th (2:29.23). Denham was seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:45.30), while Walker was 14th (2:03.34).
DSHS was ninth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:18.26), while Walker was 12th (4:48.59).
Denham’s Kyle Kieronski was 13th in the boys 50-yard freestyle (24.60) and 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.58), while Laird May of DSHS was 11th in the 100-yard freestyle (53.23).
Catholic High won the boys title with 541 points, while DSHS had 87 points and Walker 26.
In Saturday’s girls CCSL Championships, DSHS was eighth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:14.76), Live Oak was 10th (2:31.23), Walker 11th (2:34.70) and Holden 16th (2:48.75).
Denham’s Isabelle Duvall was 13th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:35.03), while Live Oak’s Sylvia White was 10th in the 200-yard individual medley (2:38.24).
In the girls 50-yard freestyle, Denham’s Megan Rodgers was 10th (27.22) and teammate Laney Wilkes 15th (27.60). Wilkes was 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.40).
Holden’s Hannah Hirstius was 11th in the 100-yard freestyle (59.06), while Rodgers was 13th (1:00.05).
Walker was seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:08.55), Live Oak ninth (2:12.79), and Holden 14th (2:40.86). Denham Springs was disqualified in the event.
DSHS was ninth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:46.64), Walker was 11th (5:03.23) and Holden 14th (5:37.64).
Laird May also finished 11th in the 200 free. Also Laney Wilkes, Megan Rodgers and Laird May will compete at State in Shreveport for Division 1 Championship. Laney Wilkes in 50 free and 100 free, Megan Rodgers 50 free and 100 free and Laird May in 100 free, 200 free and 200 Individual Medley.
