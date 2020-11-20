A number of Livingston Parish athletes will compete in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Division I state championship meet on Saturday at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport.
The boys meet begins at 9:10 a.m. with the girls meet at 3:40 p.m.
On the boys side, Denham Springs’ Laird May qualified in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.25) and the 100-yard freestyle (53.23).
Walker and Denham Springs have teams qualified in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
On the girls side, Denham Springs’ Laney Wilkes qualified in the 50-yard freestyle (27.60) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.40).
Teams from Denham Springs and Walker qualified in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Live Oak girls are also set to compete in the meet.
