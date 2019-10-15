LUTCHER – Walker High went on the road to compete in the second high school meet held at the new St. James Parish Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The $3.2 million center opened in August for St. James Parish teams, which also belong to the Capital City Swim League with the Wildcats.
Walker’s boy team took fifth place with 70 points. Destrehan won with 467. The girls team was ninth with 9. Lutcher won with 524.
In individual events, Aubree Melancon took ninth in the backstroke (1:20.06) and was 18th in the 100 free (1:13.79).
Chris Steele led the boys team by taking 10th in the 100 free (1:01.91) and 11th in the 50 free (27.27).
Dreux Palmer was 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.13).
The boys relay team of Steele, Palmer, Joey Lombardo and Christian Brumfield took sixth place in the medley relay (2:38.28) and 400 free relay (5:07.83).
