The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced Friday this year's state swim meet will move to Shreveport because of damage in the Lake Charles area as a result of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The state meet, which had been held in Sulphur, will be held at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport.
"We are saddened by the damage Hurricane Laura caused to Sulphur, but look forward to having the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana host the swimming state meet this year," LHSAA Assistant Executive Director Michael Federico said in the release. "It will be a good venue for the student-athletes and we look forward to a successful event."
The state meet will be held on its originally scheduled dates of Nov. 18-21, but the meet format, schedule and attendance guidelines will be changed because of restrictions as a result of COVID-19.
There will be a timed final with no preliminary and final rounds with two separate sections each day of the event, with the following schedule (times will be published later).
November 18 – Division IV
November 19 – Division III
November 20 – Division II
November 21 – Division I
Because of venue capacity restrictions, no spectators will be allowed at the event, which will be live streamed instead. Details will be posted on LHSAA.org.
