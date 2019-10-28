BATON ROUGE – Southside Junior High won five individual events and a relay race to claim the Division III championship of the Capital City Middle School Swim League.
“The Southside win was a win from top to bottom,” coach Margot May said Oct. 26 after the swim meet. “We only have one seventh-grader. These kids wanted it, my sixth-graders as much as my eighth-graders. And they believed they could do it. Each swimmer, each event, each race counts.”
Southside took first place with 177 points, with Juban Parc edging Catholic for second 129-125. Lewis Vincent was eighth, with 81 points; French Settlement, 12th with 18; and Seventh Ward, 14th with 17.
“I am so incredibly proud of the team and the faculty for believing in the program,” May said. “Three years ago, when I asked Wes Partin to allow me to start this program, I just wanted to give swimmers a way to swim for their school. Now we are middle school division champs. I hope these swimmers realize anything is possible with they have a plan, a vision and believe.”
May, who also works with other middle-school swimmers from Livingston Parish schools, praised those swimmers’ efforts.
“Juban Parc came in second and beat Catholic in their second year and Lewis Vincent was amazing with just their fifth-graders,” she said. “At French Settlement, Lia and Ava Ostendorf are fighters and dropped time and swam hard for their school in their first (championship meet).”
In the seventh- and eighth-grade division, Kailey Bonnette of Southside won the 50 butterfly and tied for first in the 50 free and Jackson May of Southside won the 100 free.
In the fifth- and sixth-grade division, Eli Bonnette of Southside was a double-winner in the 50 free and 50 fly, while Blaise Bergeron of Lewis Vincent won the 100 free and 50 back.
Angelina Holwager of Juban Parc won the 50 free and Lia Ostendorf of French Settlement won the 100 individual medley.
Southside’s girls took first in the 200 free relay, with Juban Parc, second; Lewis Vincent, seventh; and Seventh Ward, eighth. Southside also took second in the 200 medley relay, with Juban Parc, third; Seventh Ward, sixth; and Lewis Vincent, seventh.
In the boys division, Southside also took second in the 200 free relay, with Juban Parc third and Lewis Vincent, seventh. In the medley relay, it was Southside, second; Juban Parc, fourth; and Lewis Vincent, seventh
In the seventh- and eighth-grade division, swimmers who placed in the top 8, scoring points, were:
• Southside: Jackson May, second in the 50 free; Krisina Kent, third in 50 fly; and Ethan Grant, fourth in 50 fly and sixth in 100 free; Landyn Hebert, seventh in 50 breast.
• Juban Parc: Mason Doucet, second in 50 back and 50 fly; Chelsea Bellony-Hoa Sim, third in 50 free and fourth in the 100 free; Kyle Cotter, seventh in the 50 free and 50 back.; Lynli Richard, sixth in 50 free and eighth in 50 back; and Kali Knigthen, fifth in 50 free.
• French Settlement: Ava Ostendorf, second in 50 breaststroke and third in 100 IM.
In the fifth- and sixth-grade division, swimmers who placed in the top 8, scoring points, were:
• Southside: Berkley May, second in 50 fly and 100 free; Clair McGovern, second in 50 back and fifth in 100 free; Ashlyn Bonnette, fourth in 50 free and fifth in 50 back; Hailey Vasquez, fourth in 50 back, fifth in 50 free; and Grayson Harman, second in 50 back.
• Juban Parc: Andi Smith, sixth in 50 back and sixth in 50 breaststroke; Jaleigh Deal, eighth in 50 back and 50 free; and Hannah Switzer, third in 50 free and seventh in 100 free. Also, Emory Neyland, third in 50 fly; Carter Forbes, fourth in 50 free; Celia Cecchini, fifth in 50 breaststroke; Angelina Holwager, sixth in 100 free; and Olivia Lovett, seventh in 50 free.
• Lewis Vincent: Lilly Nobel, seventh in 50 back, Anderson Bonnette, seventh in 50 back.
• Seventh Ward: Lauren Doucet, third; Sage Booth, seventh, and Hadley Leonard, eighth, all in 50 breaststroke.
• French Settlement: Lia Ostendorf, third in 100 free.
