BATON ROUGE -- Six swimmers, who placed in the top 16 in two events each, led the Denham Springs girls team to a first-place finish in its Capital City Swim League meet on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Lady Jackets also won one relay event and took third in the other two relays.
Denham Springs scored 324 points to finish ahead of Parkview Baptist with 258. Live Oak was seventh at 28.
The boys team took fourth place with 203 points. U-High won the meet with 317, while Live Oak was 12th with three.
Laney Wilkes won the 500 free (6:35.17) and was fourth in the breaststroke (1:23.49) to lead the Lady Jackets.
Megan Rodgers took second in the 100 free (1:05.22) and fifth in the 50 free (28.40). Alexis Basco was third in the backstroke (1:15.78) and sixth in the 50 free (29.04).
Sydney Stepp was fourth in the 100 free (1:07.90) and eighth in the 50 free (30.23). Elle Denton took sixth in the 100 free (1:12.69) and 10th in the 50 free (31.26).
Erin Stepp was 11th in the 100 free (1:18.17) and 16th in the (33.55).
Other swimmers who placed in the top 16, and their events, were: Riley Rothman, second in butterfly (1:44.94); Presley Pourciau, eighth in the 100 free (1:14.79); and Hannah Johnson, 13th in the 100 free (1:21.16).
In the backstroke, top 16 finishers were: Isabelle Duval, fifth (1:26.43); Ellie Dozier, seventh (1:34.01) and Catherine English, eighth (1:35.77).
In the relay events, Denham Springs won the 400 free relay (4:51.14) and was third in the medley relay (2:19.78) and 200 free relay (1:56.38).
For Live Oak, Olivia Chenier took third in the 100 free (1:06.89) and seventh in the 50 free (29.89)
For the Yellow Jackets boys team, the 200 free relay took first place in a time of 1:43.84.
David Norton led swimmers in individual events with a third place in the 50 free (25.21) and fifth in the backstroke (1:09.19). Cooper Acord was fourth in the 50 free (25.63) and fourth in the breaststroke (1:15.53).
Kyle Kieronski finished fourth in the butterfly (1:07.28) and fifth in the breaststroke (1:18.28). Ian Harris was fifth in the 200 free (2:37.01) and 12th in the breaststroke (1:35.30).
Brice Peyton took fifth in the 100 free (1:03.70) and 16th in the 50 free (28.37).
Swimmers who placed in the top 16 in the 50 free were Addison Sloper, seventh (26.67), and Brice Peyton, 16th (28.37), while it the 100 free, it was Tyler Mason, ninth (1:09.17), and Christian Hoover, 14th (1:14.24).
For Live Oak, Zachary Johnson was 16th in the 100 free (1:14.71).
