DENHAM SPRINGS – With a clear vision to play tennis on the collegiate level, the prevailing question for Denham Springs standout Paige Duncan wasn’t that she could continue her burgeoning career, but where.
With no clear-cut favorite for a place to play, Duncan exchanged emails with James Madison University Shelley Jaudon during the summer, set up an official visit where her future college home quickly gained clarity.
Duncan, who also had also officially visited Alabama-Birmingham, discovered everything she was looking for academically in a school and tennis program, offering her commitment to Jaudon and subsequently followed that by signing her National-Letter-of-Intent during a ceremony last Wednesday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“It was a point where I knew I could get there, it was a matter of finding somewhere I could really love and love to be at,” Duncan explained. “I wanted to find somewhere I would enjoy the level of play.”
The hardest part for Duncan may have been actually waiting to last week’s afternoon ceremony to sign with James Madison, located in Harrisonburg, Va.
“I had to sit through class all day,” she said. “I was tapping my foot all day and saying, ‘Could it please come’. It was really nice.”
Duncan, a five-star recruit, is bringing quite a resume’ to James Madison which won the Colonial Athletic Conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament before falling to Duke.
Duncan’s never lost a high school match, going 34-0 over the course of her two years at Denham Springs High where she’s a two-time Division I state champion.
Moreover, Duncan’s been the state’s top-ranked player in 14s, 16s and currently 18s and has won the state singles and doubles championships.
Duncan, a four-year member of Team Louisiana and winner of the 2018 USTA Gus Rivera Junior Achievement Award, has finished as high as fifth in the 18s division in the nine-state Southern Section tournament.
“When most people play tennis seriously, they think you’re doing this to get a scholarship and go to college,” said Duncan, who turns 18 in May. “I’ve been playing tennis since I was eight. I really want to do well in college. I think I can go and improve in college. I will have the all resources in the world. It’s going to be a whole new world and I’m so excited for it.”
Duncan said he began looking at several colleges, including in Louisiana, but decided to leave her state’s borders to find her piece of tennis nirvana.
That led her to a random selection of James Madison, whom Duncan discovered through her research, and sent an email to Jaudon who led JMU to a 14-9 record and NCAAs in her first season.
“I thought I’d try an email and see how it went,” Duncan said. “She emailed me back, we started talking and set up a visit and I fell in love with the campus.”
A day after getting home from her trip to Virginia, Duncan committed to Jaudon, a former assistant at the University of Alabama, during a phone conversation.
Duncan also praised JMU assistant Kimmy Guerin and the team, which returns a senior and seven sophomores this season.
“I had decided in my head that I loved it there,” Duncan said. “I had talked to a couple of other schools, but I could tell James Madison was really interested. I loved the two coaches, loved the girls on the team and hope I fit in well with them. It was a different kind of vibe that I liked. I’m really excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.