Here is a list of Livingston Parish tennis players who will be competing in regional tournaments to be held Monday and Tuesday.
The Division I, Region II tournament featuring Live Oak players, will be held at Highland Tennis Center in Baton Rouge, while the Division I, Region III tournament, featuring players from Denham Springs and Walker will compete at Gonzales Municipal Park.
Division I, Region III Participants
Kai Hamby (Denham Springs)
Jason Hu (Denham Springs)
Paul Simon and Micah Sills (Denham Springs
Soren Monceret and Carson Watson (Denham Springs)
William Szucs and Daniel Lusker-Whitten (Denham Springs)
Mattias Fonseca and Brayden Timmons (Walker)
Wesley Frioux and Seth McReynolds (Walker)
Felicity Woolley (Denham Springs)
Fiona Hu (Denham Springs)
Ada Ishler and Alysha Martin (Denham Springs)
Madi Silas and Sarah Torri (Denham Springs)
Anna Gelpi and Gabriella Moutafian (Denham Springs)
Avery Wadenpfuhl and Sarah Wilkinson (Walker)
Aubree Olivier and Tamara Fonseca (Walker)
Brookelynn Wilson and Mackenzie Raborn (Walker)
Division I, Region II Participants (All from Live Oak)
Kinley Hester and Natalia Poindexter
Kennedy Foreman and Samantha Martin
Addison Varnado and Carly Barnum
Noah Snow and Alex Rivers
Gavin DiLorenzo and Drew Underwood
Lawson Singleton and Skyler Martin
