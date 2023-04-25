LHSAA Tennis Logo 2023
Photo courtesy of LSHAA.org

Livingston Parish’s contingent wrapped up play at the Division I state tennis tournament in Monroe.

Walker’s Morgan Duncan, who was seeded ninth in girls singles, advanced to the quarterfinals, losing to No. 15 Laura Caroline Holliday, 6-4, 6-4.

