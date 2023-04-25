Livingston Parish’s contingent wrapped up play at the Division I state tennis tournament in Monroe.
Walker’s Morgan Duncan, who was seeded ninth in girls singles, advanced to the quarterfinals, losing to No. 15 Laura Caroline Holliday, 6-4, 6-4.
Duncan defeated No. 10 London Davis of Slidell, 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, and got a 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 win over No. 11 Clara Cobb of West Monroe in the second round.
No. 26 Kyra Patrick of Walker defeated No. 25 Ryann Beamon of Baton Rouge High 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 in the first round, while No. 28 Chloe Batterton of West Monroe topped Patrick 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.
In girls doubles, No. 10 Thomas and Hawes of Dominican topped Walker’s No. 9 team of Tamara Fonseca and Aubree Olivier, 6-1, 6-3, while No. 25 April Wang and Genesis Standing of Barbe defeated Walker’s No. 26 team of Averi Wadenpfuhl and Sarah Wilkinson 6-2, 6-4, both in the first round.
Also, Julia Harrington and Amelia Marlowe of Alexandria, seeded No. 11, got a 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 win over No. 12 Kinley Hester and Amelia Poindexter of Live Oak.
In boys singles, No. 10 Sal Trujillo of Brother Martin defeated No. 9 Seth LeBlanc of Walker, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 30 Grisham Hall of St. Paul’s got a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 29 Kai Hamby of Denham Springs.
