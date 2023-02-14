The Walker tennis team continued its season with matches against Central and Denham Springs.

Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 6:25 pm
The Walker tennis team continued its season with matches against Central and Denham Springs.
Walker’s girls picked up a 5-0 win over Central on Monday at Forest Park.
In girls singles, Walker’s Kyra Patrick defeated Central’s J’Kaira Claiborne, 6-1, 6-0, while Morgan Duncan of Walker got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Central’s Janece Bueche.
In doubles, Averi Wadenpfuhl and Sarah Wilkinson of Walker defeated Central’s Annalyse Greely and Madison Lumpkin 2-6, 7-6 (10-7), while Walker’s Aubree Olivier and Tamara Fonseca defeated Amelia Conerly and Hannah Gafford, 6-1, 6-0. Walker’s Brookelynn Wilson and Mackenzie Rayborn got a 6-3, 6-2 win over Isabelle Cullen and Camille Wright in the final doubles match.
Central’s boys scored a 4-0 win over Walker with Michael Carmon defeating Walker’s Seth LeBlanc, 6-3, 4-6 (10-7), and Clark Parker picking up a 6-3, 6-0 win over Chase David of Walker.
In doubles, Central’s Alex Davis and Taylor Parker defeated Mattias Fonseca and Seth McReynolds, 6-0, 6-2, and Ethan Rispone and Matthew Davis defeated Wesley Frioux and Seth McReynolds, 4-6, 6-3, (10-7).
In action Friday against Denham Springs at North Park, Patrick defeated Denham Springs’ Felicity Woolley, 6-4, 6-2, while Morgan Duncan got a 6-1, 6-0 win over Fiona Hu of DSHS.
In girls doubles, Wadenpfuhl and Wilkinson defeated Ada Ishier and Alysha Martin, 6-0, 6-1, while Denham Springs’ team of Madi Silas and Sarah Torri defeated Olivier and Fonseca 6-3, 7-6. Levie Boo and Viviana Vasquez of Walker got a 6-1, 6-1 win over Brooklynn Reynolds and Ella Ackoury.
In boys singles, LeBlanc defeated Kai Hanby of DSHS 6-3, 6-2, while Denham Springs’ Daniel Leaycraft got a 6-0, 6-1 win over Timmons.
Paul Simon and Carson Watson of DSHS defeated Walker’s David and Fonseca, 6-0, 6-1, while Walker got a 6-3, 6-4 win over Denham’s John Denino and Brody Rabalais.
