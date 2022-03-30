The Walker and Denham Springs High tennis teams earned a split in action Monday at North Park.
The Denham Springs boys picked up a 2-1, while Walker scored a 4-1 victory in girls action.
On the boys side, Denham Springs’ Daniel Leaycraft got a 6-4, 6-4 win over Walker’s Jacob Thomas, while Walker’s Seth LeBlanc defeated Denham Springs’s Carson Clark, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Ethan Foster and Matthew Jett of Denham Springs got a 6-2, 6-1 win over Chase David and Cooper Mayeaux of Walker.
In girls singles, Walker’s Kyra Patrick defeated Denham Springs’ Payton Brownell, 6-2, 6-1, while Walker’s Morgan Duncan defeated Felicity Woolley of DSHS, 6-1, 6-1.
The Walker doubles team of Sarah Wilkinson and Cameron Thames defeated Brianna Daigle and Claire Dean, 6-1, 6-2, while the DSHS team of Alyssa Patterson and Averie Hirschey defeated Walker’s Averi Wadenphful and Karsyn Carisle, 7-5, 7-5.
Walker’s Selena Stafford and Aubree Olivier defeated Ella Ackoury and Taylor Darbonne, 6-2, 6-0.
