The Walker girls tennis team captured the Division I, Region III team championship on Tuesday at Gonzales Municipal Park.
The Lady Cats had champions in singles and doubles, with Morgan Duncan defeating St. Amant’s Rebecca Angel to win the singles championship.
Walker’s team of Averi Wadenpfuhl and Sarah Wilkinson defeated Abigail Mosley and Julie Williams of Hahnville to win the title.
St. Amant finished as the girls team runner-up.
On the boys side, Walker’s Seth Leblanc picked up a win over Hahnville’s Scott Bui to win the singles championship.
Hahnville captured the boys team title, while Destrehan was the runner-up.
At the Division I, Region II meet at Highland Tennis Center in Baton Rouge, Live Oak’s doubles team of Kinley Hester and Natalia Poindexter advanced to the quarterfinals to qualify for the state meet.
The Division I and II state tournament will be held April 24-25 in Monroe.
